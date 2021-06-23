VENICE — A meeting on proposed revisions to rules for the use of public property was scheduled for two hours Monday morning but took only a quarter of that time due to low attendance.
If adopted by the City Council, the ordinance would apply to sidewalk seating for restaurants and sidewalk displays for other businesses, as well as special events.
Though notice was given to interested parties about the coming changes, only three people showed up for a briefing by Assistant City Manager Len Bramble, and none was a business owner or event sponsor.
The lack of interest in the proposed ordinance might be because “there’s no real surprises in it,” he said.
The biggest change being proposed, he said, is officially expanding the minimum pedestrian walkway downtown from 48 to 72 inches, which matches social distancing guidelines.
But that’s the distance the city has already been imposing in the issuance of annual permits and there have been no complaints about it, he said.
“I’ve never met anybody who didn’t think the 48 inches wasn’t enough,” he said.
A person in a wheelchair moving in one direction and a pedestrian moving in the other was “just undoable” at 48 inches, he said.
The ordinance, which is still being worked on by staff, will probably also call for more frequent cleaning of the sidewalk in front of businesses and require businesses that sell alcohol to include the city in their alcohol liability coverage as well as their general liability coverage.
Special event sponsors already have to do both, Bramble said.
Another anticipated change that may not be ready for implementation when the Council considers the ordinance is a fee schedule for sidewalk use, he said.
The existing ordinance authorizes one but the city so far has only charged a flat $25 fee for permit issuance.
“It’s hardly worth the effort,” he said.
A flat fee remains one of several options being explored, Bramble said, but it would need to be higher.
He disfavors another option: a fee based on the square footage of the public space being used, mainly for dining.
“It requires a lot of expensive work up front to do it,” including a survey, he said.
Of the other two options — charging by table or by chair — Bramble said he favors the latter.
“From a restaurant perspective, the number of seats is everything,” he said.
Under that standard all that Code Enforcement personnel would need to do would be to count chairs, rather than evaluate the size and shape of tables.
“I tend to like things that are easiest,” he said, adding, “though I can talk myself out of it.”
Code enforcement is now under the umbrella of the Venice Police Department, which “was the best thing we ever did,” Bramble said.
Code enforcement personnel now feel as though they’re part of a team, he said, and can call on Community Service staff for assistance.
First reading of the proposed ordinance will probably be on July 13, the Council’s last meeting before its summer break, with second reading and adoption occurring no sooner than Aug. 24.
With the emergency order that had loosened the use of sidewalks expiring June, 26, that would bring the existing ordinance back into effect for about two months.
However, City Manager Ed Lavallee has said that the city won’t be looking to strictly enforce it since there’s a new ordinance in the works.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.