Protecting pets: Fireworks, thunderstorms can put stress on man's best friend

ENGLEWOOD — While July 4 celebrations are designed to excite humans, pets cab suffer for days from the unpredictable blasts of fireworks.
Local experts say there’s plenty of precautions people can do to help ease anxiety, stress and the fight-or-flight syndrome in dogs leading up to July 4.
How a canine responds to fireworks and thunder sometimes begins when they are young, according to Jeff Joyce, certified trainer, behavioral consultant and owner of ASB Southwest FL in Englewood.
However, as a dog gets older, factors impact their tolerance for fireworks.
The breed, sex and age of the pet; if they have been spayed or neutered; along with a combination of genetic and exposure to noise can impact responses, he said.
“Like humans, each dog is an individual,” Joyce said.
Joyce is also the senior animal behaviorist for Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood.
“My first response to someone whose dog has problems with sounds is to ask a vet to rule out any medical issues. The vet can help with the level of sensitivity the dog is suffering,” he said. “Then I talk to people about their options and recommend several things that can be stacked together to help a dog cope.”
Joyce said if a dog didn’t have issues with fireworks and thunder when it was younger, but it started as the dog aged, it could be that the dog doesn’t hear things like it used to and can’t anticipate those sounds.
“We work on ways to counter condition the dog on how to respond to fireworks or during a thunderstorm,” he said.
It’s an emotional response and not a learned behavior, he said.
“When they hear the loud rumbling of thunder or a sharp crack of a firework, it’s unpredictable for the dog, and the dog reacts with fear or anxiety or shakes,” he said. “It’s similar to having someone come up to you from behind and pop a brown paper bag near your ear. You jump or are scared. That’s the fear response coming to your dog.”
Some signs of anxiety include pacing, drooling, ducking its head down and tucking in its tail, which also represent fight or flight behaviors. Joyce spends hours working with pet owners to recondition dogs’ emotional responses to fireworks and thunderstorms.
He said if a dog evacuates to a crate, a tub, a closet or on the pet owner’s lap, these are signs of the pet creating a safety zone.
“What you want to do is enhance that safety zone for your dog to hide,” he said.
That can be done by adding pillows, blankets or clothing to a crate or closet to muffle sound; in a tub, hang longer clothes or towels from shower curtains for the same effect.
Then add “white, pink or brown noise” to the areas. White noise is a static sound, brown noise is rain water, and pink noise is ocean sounds. If none of these are desired by the dog, Joyce suggests classical music.
“We can’t tell the dog to breathe like we can each other to recenter ourselves when we are scared,” he said. “But we can help the dog recenter through the classical music. It’s a repetitive arrangement high to low. It’s a relaxing tone and the dog hears the octaves drop.”
Joyce said reconditioning to help dogs through fireworks and thunderstorms can be conducted through a compact disc called “Through A Dog’s Ears.” It has a mix of thunderstorms with classical music. It teaches the dog to systematically desensitize from the booming sounds and become soothed from the classical music.
Another technique is, before July 4, fill a pet toy with organic pumpkin, pieces of boiled chicken breast and peanut butter and freeze it. Each time the dog hears the thunder clap or the boom of fireworks, give it a treat, Joyce said. It redirects the dog’s thinking.
“Pull it out so they have a special treat when they hear thunder, now they are thinking about how to get at the food inside the frozen treat, they are not scared, they are thinking of how to get at that food. I use different ways to change the brain from scared to problem solving and thinking ... The dog can’t be both scared and a problem-solver at the same time because it’s physically impossible.”
If those techniques don’t work, Joyce says a vet may prescribe homeopathic or a pharmaceutical medications. He said there are pheromones that some dogs respond with scents like mother’s milk.
There is also an oil called “Sniff-It” that helps with another product called “Calm-A-Mile” that is attached to a dog’s collar, he said.
“I know Thundershirts work well for dogs with anxiety,” Joyce said. “They help lower the respiration and heart rate to create relaxation, like a weighted blanket does for children with autism or anxiety.”
Dr. John B. O’Laughlin also believes in Thundershirts.
O’Laughlin is owner of Grace’s Veterinary, Dearborn Street.
“They are like skinny jeans. They work when the dog is fitted into it properly,” O’Laughlin said. “The dog is squeezed into it and it helps the dog focus its brain on calm and not all of the anxiety.”
O’Laughlin said owners shouldn’t give a dog is CBD gummies; the high level of sugar it toxic for pets. He urged people to talk to their veterinarian.
“There are some medications that don’t mix,” O’Laughlin said. “It’s just like in people.”
With a veterinarian’s guidance, pet owners can learn how to give medications like Benadryl, melatonin, St. John’s wort or Zoloft for a dog.
O’Laughlin said thunderstorms are different than fireworks. He said a dog knows a storm is coming when the barometric pressure drops. When it happens, that’s the time to start the medication for the dog.
“It’s very important to practice these things ahead of time, before the thunder, before the fireworks,” O’Laughlin said. “Nine times out of 10, these things can work for your dog. But there’s that one time it may not, so as a pet owner, it’s good to see the response from the dog.”
Joyce says there’s also a toy called a Lickimat with nodules that can be filled with peanut butter, cream cheese, baby food, plain yogurt and other treats. If a pet owner is leaving to go see fireworks, they can a frozen Lickimat near the safety zone and another nearby.
“This way the dog has something to do while you are gone,” he said. “It’s a distraction from the noise and a healthy treat for the dog.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.