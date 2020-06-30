ENGLEWOOD — For 13 years, nothing stopped the Provencher family from their annual golf fundraiser.
This year, COVID-19 won’t stop them either.
Organizers Korey Provencher and his mother Jane Bengtson created special provisions for the Provo-In-Place golfers. Proceeds go to the Ryon D. Provencher Memorial Fund, an Englewood nonprofit that focuses on education.
The goal is to replace the popular annual golf tournament that brings in thousands of dollars for the fund each summer. On Facebook, Provencher wrote it’s an “amended socially-distanced tournament,” with a lower number of golfers to ensure the safety of all. Registration is required.
Registration is a $44 donation. On July 11, players will be called with their assigned tee-time to play 18 holes at The Hills Course at Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
“Your registration donation does not include greens fees this year,” Provencher wrote. “If you are not in the Englewood area and would like to play in Provo-in-Place, please register and then play golf safely at your favorite course anywhere in the country. Be sure to call in your scores by 3 p.m. EST.”
On-line winners will be announced at 3 p.m. at the tournament. The tournament winners, raffle prizes and 50/50 cash contest will be held at the clubhouse. Prizes will be distributed at the event or mailed to on-line winners. Scholarship winners will also be awarded to Lemon Bay High School seniors.
“The Royn Provencher Memorial Fund was founded on the idea of honoring Ryon and the advancement of education and a commitment to supporting our community,” Provencher said in a recent video promoting the event.
Since 2007, the fund gave more than $200,000 in scholarships and grants at Lemon Bay High School and throughout Englewood.
“And now we come together again, during this dark time of pandemic and protest, reflection and remembrance one positive light is to honor Royn and continue these fundraising efforts,” Bengtson said in the same video. “This year, just a little differently.”
Bengtson said her son had an infectious smile.
“Ryon ended every phone call and every conversation with two words, ‘Be good,’” she said. “
Many people knew Ryon. He was in college at American University when he died suddenly of a heart attack at age 32. Ryon and Korey grew up in Englewood and were active in sports. They graduated from Lemon Bay High School.
For more information on the fundraiser, visit the new website, www.provoopen.com
Raffle tickets, 50/50 entries, and Provo merchandise is available at www.provoopen.com/shop
