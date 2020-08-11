ENGLEWOOD — Rico is an older dog who was rescued from the streets of Puerto Rico. He now has a new home in Englewood.
“Rico is adapting very well; he is such a sweet boy,” said Elizabeth Hernandez.
Elizabeth and her husband Noel adopted Rico from the Suncoast Humane Society recently. “We are enjoying his company and look forward to spoiling him.”
A month ago, Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood and the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County — and other Florida shelters — headed to Miami International Airport where they expected 70 or more stray dogs to be flown into Miami from Puerto Rico. Far fewer dogs arrived on the flight.
The Animal Welfare League returned with three pups, while Suncoast Humane brought back Rico, the last dog not chosen by other shelters at the airport.
Suncoast named its 6-year-old dog Rico. The dog was treated for heartworm, an infection and neutered before he was put up for adoption.
While Rico has a new home, Suncoast has other dogs and cats that need to be adopted.
“August is ‘Clear the Shelters,’ a national event aimed to help promote shelter adoptions,” Suncoast Humane Maureen O’Nell said in an email Tuesday.
Suncoast now has 25 pups, 45 cats and one rabbit ready for adoption at its shelter, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
“We have adopted 40 animals into their ‘forever homes’ in the month of August alone,” said Molly Trier, Suncoast Humane social media and public relations specialist.
For more information about Suncoast Humane Society, visit www.humane.org or call 941-474-7884.
For information about the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, visit www.awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.