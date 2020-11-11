ENGLEWOOD — Retired Col. Dr. Todd Chace thanked veterans for living and sustaining the home of the free, calling them “the brave.”
That included two veterans awarded the Purple Heart award Wednesday at the Englewood VFW Post 10178.
“Consider this there are 18.2 million veterans, 9% of them are women, seven million are Vietnam veterans, 16 million were World War II veterans and only about 400,000 are still alive, two million were in Korea,” said Chace, an Army veteran and local family medicine physician.
Chace said some often confuse Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Veterans Day is Nov. 11 every year in the United States to honor of the “11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” of 1918 that ended World War I, then known as Armistice Day. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday to Veterans Day.
Memorial Day is celebrated the last Monday in May to pay tribute to those who died serving in the military, he said.
Chace shared a story about being welcomed back home by a line of supports at an airport in Maine. He told someone the one thing he had missed was lobster and beer. They opened up the restaurant at the airport for the veterans.
“I had my lobster and beer that day,” he said of the kindness showed to him and other veterans returning to the country.
Chace asked those who served from World War II to Afghanistan to raise their hand. The audience applauded them. Then he recognized anyone with a Purple Heart medal. Mike “Smokey” Gilbert raised his hand.
The Vietnam veteran who served in the Army from 1968-71 and then for 12 years in the guard, earned two Purple Hearts. He suffers from some hearing loss due to his military service. Gilbert attended the Veteran’s Day ceremony with other members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
“I think what’s difficult is we try to be like other vets but we are not for a couple of reasons,” Gilbert said. “To lose a war is hard to accept. When we came back from Vietnam, people were not so kind. They didn’t welcome us.”
Gilbert said he’s afraid Americans have reverted back to unkindness and intolerance toward each other.
“When I see the way police are treated today, it makes me feel like people have forgotten what it was like after Sept. 11,” said Gilbert, a retired highway patrol officer. “If we are going to be the richest and finest country in the world, we should act civil to one another. We should be respectful, enough is enough.”
Also at the ceremony was the American Legion Post 113 Honor Guard who presented colors. The Sunrise Rotary Club and Post 10178 Auxiliary served lunch and Charlie Foxtrot Brewing with the 22 Project gave free beer samples.
The 22 Project supports underserved war veterans suffering traumatic brain injuries and are at risk of suicide or depression. They help with care, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and essential brain supplements and superfoods, all at no cost to the veteran.
