ENGLEWOOD — Debbie Avelar Vaughn is collecting gently used purses to give to women fleeing abusive situations.
She fills purses with hygiene items like a toothbrush, tubes of toothpaste and floss, moisturizing creams, Q-tips, a small journal and a pen. She also adds small toys and trinkets for children.
She also offers encouragement.
"Inside of each purse is a handwritten note of hope," said the Purses with a Purpose project leader, who's a Realtor at Keller Williams Realty Gold Englewood. "It's so sad — one of three woman are in a domestic violence relationship. It's not only physical, but verbal, emotional, financial and spiritual."
Vaughn has planned a collection drive for purses and items to fill them with. Items may be dropped off at the offices of the Englewood, North Port and Punta Gorda chambers of commerce offices during business hours through the week of June 13-17.
She will also have a collection from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Keller Williams Realty Gold, 1160 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
"Very often when a woman flees, she doesn't always have the things she needs, she just needs to get out," Avelar Vaughn said. "They often leave everything behind. These purses give them a little help."
Vaughn donates to them to the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, known as SPARCC, in Sarasota, and the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, CARE, in Charlotte County. She also includes a shelter in Fort Myers.
"This event is close to my heart. It's important, to educate the community about domestic violence," she said. "If we know the signs, signals and flags, then we can work toward stopping it and helping those in need."
