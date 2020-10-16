ENGLEWOOD — Mike Robulock is doing his part to help promote West Dearborn Street businesses.
Robulock isn't a merchant, but he is the landlord for several businesses along the 400 block of West Dearborn. When asked how is business lately for his tenants, he said, "Dead. Slow. Dead."
That's not acceptable to Robulock. He's hoping to breathe more life on Dearborn.
He's purchased 60 signs promoting people to shop locally in the historic heart of Englewood. He's posting his signs along the roadways leading into and out of town, and around West Dearborn.
"It's letting people know where Dearborn Street is," Robulock said.
Robulock has supporters. Various business and property owners have joined the effort, allowing him to post signs on their properties.
Kevin and Amanda Gourley own Colors in Motion, an auto repair and custom painting shop along South McCall Road, encouraged Robulock to post a sign by the roadway in front of his business.
"It helps all of us — small business owners," Kevin Gourley said.
Referring to the car shows staged regularly along Dearborn before the pandemic, "It also promotes the car culture community."
Many of the large events — from the Fine Arts Festival and seafood festivals in the spring to Pioneer Days and F.A.M.E. Music City festival in the fall, to the annual Halloween Safe Walk — have been canceled as a precaution due to the COVID-19 virus. At the direction of the Sarasota County Commission and administration, the monthly meetings of Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board have been on hiatus due to the virus.
But a good sign for West Dearborn has been the return on its weekly Farmers Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all the surrounding markets on Thursdays.
Dearborn Street and other Sarasota County businesses — those that can document the impact of the pandemic on them — do have the opportunity to garner federal CARE Act funds. For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
