ENGLEWOOD — When you look like Snoopy in his flying gear, people stare and some ask for photos.
For the first hour Dennis Slaughter was at the Buchan Fly-In Saturday, he posed for pictures in front of a Cessna.
“It’s what happens when you look like Snoopy,” said Slaughter, a retired United Airlines captain who also teaches airbatics. “I ride up here on my motorcycle and people stare. Then here people wanted pictures. I enjoy it.”
Slaughter said he’s been at several of the Fly-Ins at the Buchan Airport.
“What I like most about this is seeing the diversity of planes and people,” he said. “There are guys here in their 80s and 90s. There are World War II veterans here. They have great stories.”
Jim Allen had a funny story.
“I was the person to get the last piece of quiche before it sold out,” said Allen of Venice.
Allen said it’s good to socialize with the regulars who come to the event. Some come from parts of Florida, others from out of state just for the Fly-In.
Longtime Englewood Dianna Walston stood in the field looking at a Cessna take off.
“I spent four and a half years with (the late) Gene Naples fighting to keep this airport open,” she said. “The former county commissioners were talking about closing it years ago. We proved it’s a beloved airport. We love it. It can be used during a hurricane evacuation if necessary because it’s 15 feet above sea level. For as long as I am alive, I will fight to keep this airport open.”
Walston’s husband Jeff, a pilot, told students about the EAA180 Young Eagles Program. Students 8 to 17 can fly on the third Saturday of the month at Dolphin Aviation in Sarasota. At 9 a.m., the group makes a free pancake breakfast in the hangar and soon after the students start flying.
“It promotes aviation and air safety,” he said. “We recently celebrated enrolling our 700th student. It’s a great program for students to learn about flying. It’s really something to see students who become flight instructors or get jobs in the aviation field.”
Members of the Civil Air Patrol in Venice and Punta Gorda also used the event to promote their program. The Venice Cadet Squadron, is one of several under the command Florida Wing Civil Air Patrol. As a cadet squadron, the unit’s membership consist of cadets 12 to 21 years old who participate in a 16-step program including aerospace education, leadership training, physical fitness and moral leadership.
“We follow core values which are leadership, character development and aerospace education,” said cadet Justin McDonald. “We are looking for new members who are interested in aerospace.”
The group meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the first and fourth Tuesdays at Venice City Hall, 401 W Venice Ave.
For more information, call 941-484-9859.
