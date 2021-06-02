ENGLEWOOD — Despite the pandemic, members of the Florida Southwest Gulf Coast Quilters created a Quilt of Valor to show appreciation for a Vietnam veteran.
The group couldn't meet last year, due to the virus. Their first meeting of the year is set for 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. David's Jubilee Center in Englewood.
However, the quilters haven't sat idle. And they really wanted to make a quilt for someone special this year.
Members Cathy Emerson, Reba Ostner, Mary Filieo, Lorraine Fitzpatrick and Linna Croteau recently took turns working on it, then they came together on Memorial Day to present the quilt at Moose Lodge 1933 in Englewood.
"It's beautiful," said Newt Webb, who served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam during 1963-65.
"I had it on my couch the other night after I received it. Some friends came over to play cards and saw it and said it's the most beautiful quilt they have ever seen. Each one is unique. No one looks like another. It is very special," he said.
The quilters were familiar with Webb because he helped them with a $1,500 donation for materials from the lodge's Value Veterans program.
"When I got to talking to Newt, I learned he was a veteran and he served in Vietnam," Croteau said. "We honor veterans who served their country. We know Newt is very involved in helping other veterans and children's groups."
During a ceremony at the Moose lodge, the quilters showed off the red, white and blue quilt and wrapped it around the 80-year-old veteran.
Webb said he appreciates the quilters' recognition because it helps others learn about the talented women behind the local Quilts of Valor chapter. The chapter was formed shortly before the pandemic.
Webb is the president of the local Moose lodge. He said with 8,500 members, it's a pretty active group.
"We help feed the homeless at Indian Mound Park, we give to Mooseheart to help needy children, help struggling veterans, donate to the VA home in Port Charlotte and give back to the community," Webb said.
Webb, who has 26 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and has been married to his wife June for 28 years, says at 80 he feels fine.
"I only take a pill for cholesterol because my doctor tells me to," he said. "I used to cook at the Moose every week. The Moose lodge is my second home."
Croteau said now that the club plans to meet again, anyone interested in nominating a veteran for a special quilt of valor can do so by calling 413-454-4845 or Cathy Emerson at 508-367-2370. New quilters welcome to the club by calling either number. Quilting supplies can be donated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. David's Jubilee Center, 401 S. Broadway in Englewood.
