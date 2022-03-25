ENGLEWOOD — With help from quilters from Venice, Port Charlotte, Rotonda and Englewood, the Christ Lutheran Church Comfort Quilters and Knitters now have hundreds of squares to create colorful quilts.
The club, which meets 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, in Christ Lutheran’s Fellowship Hall, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, recently asked for help and women throughout the region responded.
Nancy Mason came from the Huggable Quilts for Kids group, which meets at the Charlotte Sewing Studio, 1109 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte, to help cut squares.
Elaine Murphy and Susan Cheffey came from the Venice Quilt Guild, which meets at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. South, Venice, also sent three volunteers.
“We have our own sub group that’s part of the Venice Quilt Guild called the Fabrigators and we are here today to help,” Murphy said.
Jackie Miller represented the Sew In Sew group from the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club, which has about 140 members.
“We sew lap robes and donated them to St. David’s Jubilee Center and made fidgets for the memory care center patients and bring them to nursing homes and assisted living homes in Englewood,” she said. “We also make shirt protectors (bibs) and lots of other things. We sell items at our bazaar. It helps build our scholarship fund.”
With squares measured and cut, members spend hours making quilts to be distributed through Lutheran World Relief for disaster response and refugees.
Finished quilts will be distributed through Lutheran World Relief for disaster response and refugees. Prayer shawls are donated to local charities.
“I would hope that some of the quilts we already did will make it into the hands of Ukraine refugees,” said Carol Rice, member of the Christ Lutheran Church Comfort Quilters and Knitters. “They were made with love.”
To thank the volunteers, the group asked Patty Butzin present a trunk show highlighting quilts of the past and toys from the 1930s to 1950s.
“I brought an old airplane that my brother used to play with and a Raggedy Ann doll that I found on the side of the road,” said Butzin, who has been quilting since 1970. “I also brought a doll that my dad gave me the day I was born.”
