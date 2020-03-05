ENGLEWOOD — Pete Roesser had two weeks left in Vietnam when his unit came under attack. He unloaded his rifle. With no ammo left, he threw a grenade at the Viet Cong fighters.
He saved his people and his life, and returned home alive.
The 75-year-old was honored this week for his courage and dedication during the first ceremony of the Florida Gulf Coast Quilts of Valor.
Members Lynne White, Suzanne Wass-Arnew, Judy Dankin and Linda Croteau wrapped a hand-made quilt around Roesser while he received a standing ovation by his Brook to Bay neighbors.
“I sometimes can’t believe that I made it out of there by the grace of God,” Roesser told the group. “I thank him and I thank you all of you people for giving me this honor. (On the battlefield), I thought you had 11 months and two weeks to kill me … I lost all of my faculties and did what I had to do. The thing that haunts me the most is I wish I could have done more.”
Each of the women hugged Roesser while he was wrapped in the red, white and blue quilt. Then they folded it up and put it in a pillowcase to give to Roesser.
Members also called PRF Anothony “Tony” Ponzillo up front. They placed a colorful quilt on Ponzillo and read his military bio. During World War II, Ponzillo was in the Army stationed in Europe from until the war ended.
“It was Tony’s division, 3rd Infantry Division, that Gen. (George) Patton volunteered to do all of the most dangerous missions,” White said. “Near the end of the war, Tony was stationed in Reims, France. When he learned that his brother was in Paris, he got a weekend pass and went to see him. When Tony returned to his base, a day late, I might add, he was told that his commander wanted to see him immediately.
“Not wanting to miss a meal that was being served, Tony decided to eat before checking in,” she said. “He later went to see his commander. To his surprise, the commander promoted him to PFC. During his service, Tony was awarded the Purple Heart. He is definitely a hero to all at Brook to Bay.”
Quilts of Valor Foundation is a grassroots group of quilters from all across the US. The Florida Gulfcoast Quilts of Valor created its chapter in Englewood last fall. They meet at 10 a.m. the first Friday of the month at St. David’s Jubilee Center community room at 401 S. Broadway Ave., Englewood.
Croteau, a founding member of the local chapter, asked the soldiers to keep the quilts will keep the quilt as a tangible reminder that thousands of women and me across the USA are forever in their debt.
Croteau said anyone can nominate a veteran to receive a Quilt of Valor.
“I took it upon myself to pick Tony and Peter,” Croteau said. “I believe they were perfect for our first recipients of the Quilts of Valor. Our mission is to honor our service members and veterans who have been touched by war with Quilts of Valor our foundation represents one human being reaching out and touching another,without judgement, reaching out with acceptance and with an acknowledgement of service to our nation in very trying circumstances.”
Croteau said members spend their own money on fabrics to make each quilt special. “We would love to have more members,” she said. “Anyone with a sewing machine is welcome. Others are welcome to help with cutting and making kits. Even if you don’t want to join but like to sew squares, it would be great to come join us.”
In 2003, a quilter named Catherine Roberts had the idea of comforting veterans with quilts during the time her son was deployed in Iraq, White said.
“Since then, more than 246,000 quilts of valor have been awarded to veterans in the US, Germany, Iraq and Afghanistan,” she said. “Each Quilt of Valor is presented with a hug. The hug comes not only from me, but also from every member of the Quilt of Valor family.”
The ceremony closed with the women asking everyone to join hands and sing “God Bless America.”
“This was a really nice job by the Quilts of Valor group,” said Army veteran Dann Buckley, 78. “We all enjoyed it.”
