Public libraries have always been more than rooms full of books — while also acknowledging that rooms full of books are glorious and quite necessary.
At the Elsie Quirk Library, we have books in many formats, but also movies, music, magazines, newspapers, technology access, e-resources, diverse programs. And, most profoundly of all, a helpful and knowledgeable staff to curate, guide, assist, inform, engage, facilitate, encourage, instruct, support, and welcome all who step through the door.
This week, we are pleased to invite you to check out an innovative new resource in the youth department, our Explore Your World Backpack.
This is a pack that you can borrow with your library card, full of tools to explore the outdoors. There is an underwater viewing boat, a planisphere, binoculars, field guides, fun and fascinating nature cards, and more. It’s a fabulous family outing, or grandkid visit, all packed up and ready to go. The backpack may be borrowed for three weeks, so it is also ideal for after-school enrichment, or a homeschool unit.
Have you delved into the cornucopia of resources your library offers, yet found yourself thinking, “I sure wish they had this program, or that item to check out, or the nifty resource I read about the other day”?
We enthusiastically invite your input! Let us know what you would like to see at Elsie Quirk, no matter how small or large, whether conventional or non-library-seeming. The library is here to serve the community, and we value your ideas about how best to do that.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
