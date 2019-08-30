By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
ENGLEWOOD — As John Radkins scrambled to find temporary foster homes for cats before Hurricane Dorian on Friday, he was interrupted by three visitors with some good news.
Radkins, the executive director of Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary — known as EARS — has been busy this summer finding forever homes for dog and cat rescues. The week he was placing 10 puppies into homes, his friend Jeanie Joyce encouraged him to enter the Pioneer Day’s Mayor for a Day race. Despite five other candidates already campaigning and raising money for their charities, Radkins was the last to throw his hat in the ring.
The 63-year-old spent the last month raising money, earning votes and attending two mayoral debates as they battled for the honorary title at The End Zone and the Waverly.
On Friday, Joyce, along with Pioneer Days Committee Chair Chris Phelps and volunteer Karen Blackford, surprised Radkins at EARS with the news that he is, in fact, the new mayor.
“Now, you can make declarations,” Phelps said. “The first one you can make is that there’s no hurricanes anymore this season.”
Radkins shattered the old Mayor for the Day record of $10,358 by raising $22,483 and won title. Each dollar raised equaled a vote and 100% of the funds raised went to Radkins’ charity of choice EARS, a nonprofit no-kill shelter.
Radkins said money from his fundraising efforts will go to the day-to-day operations of EARS, which struggles tremendously during the summer months.
“This race was a gas, I’m glad I did it,” Radkins said. “It gave us the opportunity to bring awareness about EARS. We are in the middle of rescuing animals and placing the ones we have before the hurricane, and still people were extremely gracious with their donations. We had a few big donors who really helped push us over the top.”
Other candidates raised hundreds of dollars for their charities. Kendra Porter, of Porter Contracting, raised $12,725 for Kids’ Needs of the Greater Englewood area.
“I am the only candidate who was born and raised here,” Porter said. “I’m humble. I am overwhelmed by the support and love! I feel amazing and Kids’ Needs is gonna benefit big time.”
Mark Rennie, president of Englewood Helping Hand, raised $11,410 that will go toward a new building for the nonprofit social services agency.
“We are waiting on permitting from the county,” Rennie said. “Then we will be working with the architect on the building. We have been raising funds for the past year now. I’d like to say with the money from the Mayor for the Day, we will be done or very close to done now. It was great fun, but it was a lot of work. My wife did tell me that if I ever wanted to run for mayor again, we wouldn’t be married anymore.”
Kristina Watts, Business Development officer at Englewood Bank & Trust, focused for weeks on raising money for the Josh the Otter program. She also raised money for the upcoming Rotary Club of Englewood’s Wine and Swine Josh the Otter Water Safety Awareness Fundraiser silent auction on Sept. 7 at the Elks Lodge. Watts raised $11,410.
Leslie Brown, of the Leslie Brown Team at Keller Williams Realty Gold, raised $4,798.75 for the Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies Inc., known as C.A.R.E., which helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes in Charlotte County.
Candace Davis, owner of Wiseguys Barbershop in Englewood East, raised $3,262 for her charity Bikers Against Child Abuse.
“I’m so happy to bring awareness about BACA in Charlotte County,” Davis said. “I met so many new people through this process. It was great.”
The candidates cannot run again for two years. However, Joyce said she already has three people interested in running next year.
“I was thrilled and honored to step in for a third year and run the Mayor for a Day race,” Joyce said. “The first year I did it Charlie Hicks ran. He was the only candidate. Last year there was three in the race and this year it doubled and the total raised was record-breaking with $65,881.92.”
Radkins said he’d like to see a third debate or a community service day added where next year’s candidates all participate in a group activity to help in Englewood.
“I think all of the candidates took the rule of having fun serious,” Radkins said. “I only knew two of the five candidates and now I know them all. I’m happy to be a part of a record-breaking group. It showed how much we all love Englewood.”
Radkins said he can’t take much time to celebrate. He’s still looking for temporary homes for 15 cats by Sunday. EARS will supply the crate, food and kitty litter.
Anyone interested in being a shelter home for a cat until the storm passes can call 941-681-3877.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
