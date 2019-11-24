The Bocilla Islands Conservancy held its Preserving Paradise auction event recently on Don Pedro-Palm Island. The money raised will be used to purchase property and keep it natural. Approximately 250 people attended the event which had about 80 items for the silent auction and about 50 items in the live auction.
The Conservancy is a nonprofit, non-political organization working in partnership with residents of the Bocilla Islands Chain, which include Don Pedro Island, Knight Island, Little Gasparilla Island and Thornton Key. The organization is dedicated to the long-term preservation of open, undeveloped space and natural habitat on the Bocilla Islands Chain.
For more about the organization, visit bocillaislandsconservancy.org.
