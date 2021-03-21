Ramping it up for a good cause

ENGLEWOOD — They saw a need and are fixing it.
On Friday morning, a team from R.J. LaBadie Construction led by Ray LaBadie demolished an old ramp outside Jubilee Center Clothing Closet at St. David's Episcopal Church in Englewood. The demolition is part of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary's newest project.
"It will cost about the Rotary about $5,000 to complete," said LaBadie, a licensed contractor and 20-year Rotarian. "Some club members also donated toward the project, including Joe McCarthy, Eric Fogo and Dr. Todd Chase. My staff was part of the demolition. I did the permitting, demolition and will help with the labor."
The club also received donations from Jim Scott of J. Scott Drafting and Tim Krebs of TA Krebs Architect. The club hired a carpenter to help with the project.
LaBadie said the club has been helping the Jubilee Center for decades. He said the club appreciates everything the center does for so many people in the community, including the homeless and those with limited resources.
"We saw the ramp was dilapidated and unsafe and we wanted to fix it," he said. "Once it's replaced, it will had a wood frame and composite plastic decking. It will also be ADA-compliant."
Ruth Hill, Jubilee Center administrator, is elated with the Rotary's commitment.
"We really knew this had to be done and the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary stepped up with donations and manpower and is really making a difference for the people we help," Hill said. "We couldn't do it without them. They also send us volunteers every Tuesday, which is our busiest day to help hand out food."
As a result of the new ramp project, the clothing closet is closed until April 13. The construction should be complete by April 10. During this time, the closet won't accept clothing or shoe donations. However, if someone needs clothing, Hill will get the clothing and shoes for the person.
The food pantry is still open 10 a.m. to noon on Monday to Wednesday. Food is available for anyone in need.
"We've seen an increase in families in need during the pandemic," Hill said. "The good news is groups like the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary and others have been so supportive."
