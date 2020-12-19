COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
Get turkey dinner
The Jubilee Center at St. David's Episcopal Church is just about to wrap up its holiday food outreach.
There are still some goodies left, according to director Ruth Hill.
If you are in need and in the Englewood area, come by from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday this week to receive a box of food with fixings for a complete Christmas dinner, including a turkey, ham or gift card, and a voucher to shop in the center's Christmas Store on Wednesday. Each voucher will have a specific time to adhere to social distancing. Masks are required, and the Jubilee Center has some to give away.
'Virtual' 5K nets scholarship
Tracy Hussey of My Favorite Race Events thanked everyone who participated "virtually" in their recent Jane E. Harry Memorial "Under the Moon" 5K race.
The fundraising race, dedicated to longtime North Port city employee, the late Jane E. Harry, was planned for earlier this year, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the race was done "virtually" with participants choosing their own 5K running routes.
"Even though the participant numbers were small, we were able to give a $500 scholarship to Miss Darielle Costa," Hussey said. "Darielle is attending the University of Florida. We wish her the best of luck in all she does. She is an amazing young woman, and we are proud to have her as our first recipient of this scholarship."
The race was dedicated to Jane E. Harry, who lost her battle with cancer in 2019.
Based in North Port, My Favorite Race Events produces fundraising 1K walkathons, 5Ks, 10Ks, and half marathons, and does race consulting. For more information, call Hussey at 941-504-0906.
Lions offer help
The Englewood Lions Club provided gifts to more than 20 families in the spirit of the season.
The Lions would like to thank all who donated to their virtual fundraiser to help families of children at Englewood Elementary School.
Because other organizations helped out with toys, the school suggested the club help with food for about 100 families at the school, representing 160 children. Donors may still contribute through Thursday at the club's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/englewoodlions or send check to Englewood Lions Club, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood, FL 34224, and indicate “Christmas.” Follow the club at eclubhouse.org/sites/englewoodfl/
