Editor's note: A version of this story published July 4 in some editions of the Sun contained errors. This is a corrected version of the story.
ENGLEWOOD — Cindy Haskell and her mother Janet are on a quest to donate a rare flag to the American Legion Post 113 in Rotonda.
The flag has a long family history.
As a child, Cindy's grandmother Sylvia Burkstaller was a pen pal with two sisters from Manchester, England. In 1953, Sylvia was sent a photo of the coronation of young Queen Elizabeth II from London with an American flag in the background. The woolen flag had 45 stars, meaning it was likely made between 1896 and 1906, when American had 45 states.
Burkstaller asked if she could have that flag. Her pen pal's relative agreed and mailed it to Burkstaller in Wyatt, Missouri, one day before Flag Day in June of 1957. The flag was a little yellowed with age and tattered in one place, and two corners were frayed. The flag had come to the pen pal's family in England because a relative, who was a British soldier, captured the flag from a German soldier during World War I.
When Sylvia Burkstaller died, she left the flag to her son David and his wife Janet, Cindy's parents. Cindy and her husband Jeff Haskell, who own Anderson Window Service on Sawyer Circle in the South Gulf Cove area, have the flag on display at their business in a shadow box that Ray's father made.
When Jeff Haskell's father Ray died, the family attended a service at American Legion Post 113 in Rotonda West. Ray was honored with a rifle salute.
It was then Janet decided she would like the flag donated to the post because they were so respectful to Ray Haskell.
"It's a thick wool flag, and we don't want everyone to touch it, which is why Ray made a shadow box for it," said Cindy. "My parents thought it would be really nice to donate it to the American Legion. Jeff and I called. We are waiting for an answer. We believe they would like to have it and put it on display."
The couple can be reached at 941-828-0006.
