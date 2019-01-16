Steven LaFountain, when he was outgoing president of the Venice Area Board of Realtors, said an increase of inventory, combined with a leveling off of selling prices, indicates a projected uptick in home sales as the area moves into its winter season.
“The inventory on single-family homes increased to 782,” LaFountain said late last year, citing a monthly report put out by the VABR for the month of November. “And the median sold price has stabilized at around $265,000. Also the average sold price to original listing price has increased just a bit, from the five-year November average of 94.9 percent to 95.1 percent. That’s probably a sign that sellers are adjusting their prices to what the market will bear.”
The report concurred, citing the position that a higher contract ratio signifies a relative increase in contract activity, compared to supply, and indicates the market is moving in the seller’s favor. LaFountain qualified that by noting the rise was only .2 percent, which is very small.
“It’s actually moving to a stabilized market,” he said. “What we call a neutral market. That’s a good thing for both buyers and sellers.”
The condominium/co-op/townhome market in November was brisker, according to the report. The November median sold price for condos was $211,499, which represented a decrease of 1.4 percent compared to October and an increase of 11.8 percent from November 2017. The average days on market for units sold in November was 88 days, 25 percent above the 5-year November average of 70 days. There was an 18.8 percent month-over-month decrease in new contract activity with 39 new pending sales, a 14.5 percent month-over-month decrease in all pending sales to 47 and a 13.9 percent increase in supply to 213 active listings.
“Last year the condo market kind of slowed a bit,” LaFountain said. “This year it’s been hot and heavy. And it’s still continuing. In November of 2017 there was a 6.6 month supply of units. Now there’s a 4.8 month supply. So we’ve seen the inventory come down. That’s just the opposite of single family homes.”
He attributed the condo sales upswing to their lower prices than single-family homes, whose prices have been rising over the past few years.
“This means the market for people looking for a second home — which we’re big in — is more appealing to their budget in terms of a condo rather than a single-family home,” LaFountain said. “It just makes more sense financially for people on a budget to buy a condo right now.”
Regardless of budget, LaFountain said the coming months bode well for buyers of both condos and single-family homes.
“As we move further in to season, I’m optimistic you’ll see a lot more home purchases,” he said. “Of course, everything depends on how well the economy does over the next few months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.