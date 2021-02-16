ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County promises to reopen the brand-new restrooms next to the playground and tennis courts at the Tringali Recreation Center.
That's good news for Joni McLendon and Terry Aretino, who enjoy bringing their grandchildren to the play area. They're not alone.
The two grandmothers said other parents and grandparents bring their children and grandchildren to Tringali. However, not having restrooms readily available has been a challenge, they suggested.
Charlotte County completed construction of the $278,032 restroom in January, but soon had to close it down again.
The Recreation Center complex, just off State Road 776 keeps busy, even during the pandemic, with its outdoor courts, the Englewood Charlotte Library, and programs inside the main recreation center building. Lots of people bring their youngsters to the library for books and then hit a few rounds on the playground equipment.
But if the new restrooms are closed — and a necessity arises — the only option is a nearby portable toilet — which is not an option for Aretino.
That's what they got Monday. The yellow caution tape meant the restrooms were closed, and it was a holiday.
"The restroom was closed due to a plumbing emergency that created unsafe conditions," county spokeswoman Tina Powell said. While the exact cause of the problem hadn't been identified, she said, a sewer line backed up.
"I did just hear back there is still an issue, but it has been isolated to one of the handicap stalls," Powell said Tuesday. The goal was to clean the restrooms and reopen as soon as possible this week.
