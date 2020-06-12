Florida saw its largest single day jump in the number of positive COVID-19 cases Friday, with 1,902 new cases reported by the Florida Department of Health.
The DOH also reported 29 new deaths of Florida residents due to COVID-19.
The state’s total number of positive cases is now at 70,971 and there have been 2,877 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Friday.
On Thursday, 5% of test results came back positive.
On Friday, the DOH reported 7 new cases in Charlotte County, 25 new cases in DeSoto County, 8 new positive cases in Sarasota and 63 more infected people in Lee County.
“I’m expecting it to keep getting higher — people are letting their guards down,” said Scott Hopes, an epidemiologist who worked with the World Health Organization and Chinese government officials during the SARS outbreak in 2003. “People are going out and they’re not wearing masks.”
In DeSoto County, 10.4% of the 3,169 people tested were infected with the coronavirus — surpassing the 10% benchmark based on the World Health Organization’s recommendations. The percentage of positive cases should be low, the WHO said, because if a large percentage of tests come back positive, that may indicate there's not enough testing to accommodate all of the infected people in the community.
The benchmark’s effectiveness, however, is disagreed on.
“Using a number of people being tested positive as a primary benchmark is kind of risky business,” Hopes said. “It only means a percent of individuals being tested is at a lower percent — it doesn’t mean there’s less of a virus out there. We still don’t know the whole picture of who is infected.”
In DeSoto County, 10.4% of the 3,169 people tested were infected with the coronavirus — surpassing the 10% benchmark based on the World Health Organization’s recommendations. The percentage of positive cases should be low, the WHO said, because if a large percentage of tests come back positive, that indicates there's not enough testing to accommodate all of the infected people in the community.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Charlotte County next week at the Cooper Street Recreation Center at 650 Mary St., Punta Gorda.
Testing is walk-up or drive-in and will be running from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Register online at COADFL.org.
Here are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, as of Friday, compared to last week’s numbers:
Florida
Total positive cases: 70,971 (+9,483 since June 5)
Deaths: 2,877 (+217 since June 5)
Total hospitalized: 11,706 (+912 since June 5)
Total tested: 1,226,895 (+201,030 since June 5); 5.3% positivity rate
Charlotte County
Total positive cases: 520 (+39 since June 5)
Deaths: 72 (no change since June 5)
Total hospitalized: 132 (+4 since June 5)
Sarasota County
Total positive cases: 701 (+43 since June 5)
Deaths: 89 (+4 from last week)
Total hospitalized: 170 (+3 since June 5)
DeSoto County
Total Cases: 329 (+84 since June 5)
Deaths: 10 (+3 since June 5)
Hospitalizations: 43(+11 since June 5)
Lee County
Total Cases: 2,494 (+294 since June 5)
Deaths: 128 (+14 since June 5)
Hospitalizations: 474 (+31 since June 5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.