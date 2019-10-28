ENGLEWOOD — Depending upon which way the wind is blowing, red tide is either a problem or it's not for Englewood Beach.
A week ago Wednesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission collected a water sample that indicated a low concentration of the toxic red tide algae lingering near shore.
Friday on Manasota Key was enjoyable. That changed over the weekend, when winds started blowing from offshore.
"Hate to say it, but I’m here now and I’m coughing," Tom Larkin posted on Facebook Sunday. "No dead fish and the water looks and feels beautiful. I was also here this past Thursday and there was no hint of red tide."
Larkin wasn't alone.
"Lots and lots of coughing by the many folks there at sunset," Debbie Keene May said on Facebook Sunday.
Mark Timchula — better known as the Beach Guy who rents umbrellas and chairs on Englewood Beach — generally posts video daily for more than two years on Englewood Beach conditions on his Facebook page "Tim Chula (Beach Guy)."
He, too, could taste the red tide toxins in the air Sunday.
With a steady breeze blowing from the east Monday morning, Timchula did have good news to report, saying in a video, "There's nothing here now. You can see I am standing by the water … no dead fish or anything like that."
Not so lucky Lee
While Timchula reported relatively good news from Manasota Key, Mote Marine Laboratory's daily beach conditions report had no good news for Captiva in Lee County.
According to reports on Mote's visitbeaches.org, Captiva was awash with "many" dead fish.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts on myfwc.com the results of water samples collected throughout the state Wednesdays and Fridays. An interactive map also traces the results of water samples.
Higher concentrations remain limited to waters south of Charlotte Harbor — at least for now.
According to the reports Friday, various water samples taken in Lee and Collier counties turned up water samples with medium concentrations — 100,000 to a million cells per liter of water — of the algae. Concentrations of 100,000 or more cells can lead to respiratory and other ailments in humans and cause kills of fish and other marine life, including sea turtles, dolphins and other other marine mammals.
Particularly around Pine Island Sound, water samples turned up a million or more cells per liter of water.
