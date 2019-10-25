ENGLEWOOD — Chris Holland looked forward to a day fishing Friday.
“There was a strong fishy scent, like saltwater but stronger than usual,” Holland said, describing what greeted him 8 a.m. at Charlotte County’s Boca Grande public fishing pier on Gasparilla Island.
The hint of red tide dissipated by early afternoon, especially since strong and steady wind swept across the flats of Gasparilla Sound.
“I think the east wind helps,” said John “Red” Wiora, who was also fishing at the pier Friday.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that water samples taken at the pier Wednesday did show medium concentrations — 100,000 to a million cells per liter — of the red tide algae. Those counts may have persisted Friday.
At the southern tip of Gasparilla Island and Boca Grande Pass, Norman Mooney and Dennis McGreevy sat in beach chairs while their wives walked along the shoreline. Mooney cautioned that red tide was in the air.
“It won’t take long, about five minutes” for scratchy throats and coughing, Mooney predicted.
Scratchy throats and coughs are respiratory indicators in humans that the toxins from the red tide algae are airborne. FWC samples taken offshore from Boca Grande Pass showed no signs of the algae, but no recent samples were collected near the shore, the report stated Friday.
A water sample taken Wednesday a few miles north at Englewood Beach showed low concentrations of red tide — 10,000 to 100,000 cells per liter of water — but no signs of red tide could be detected by those on the public beach Friday.
The story is different for Lee and Collier counties to the south.
Lee and Collier counties are seeing widespread low, medium and high — more than a million cells per liter of water — in coastal waters throughout the two counties. The strongest counts in Lee County were collected at Redfish Pass in the Pine Island Sound.
While the FWC monitors and tracks the red tide algae in the Gulf, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection tracks the toxic, freshwater blue-green algae that is often flushed from Lake Okeechobee.
“(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) satellite imagery for Lake Okeechobee from 10/24 shows very minimal bloom potential on the northwestern side of the lake,” FDEP reported Friday. “Imagery does not indicate any bloom activity in the estuaries, although portions of the estuaries are obscured by cloud cover.”
