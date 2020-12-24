ENGLEWOOD — This week has proved to be a tale of two Gulfs.
Englewood Beach on Manasota Key may have proved to be a bit too chilly for swimming, but beautiful days for those who enjoy lying in the sun. The same could be said of Sarasota County's public beaches.
However, from Pine Island Sound south to Marco Island, it was another story.
Water samples collected and analyzed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission from Lee and Collier counties turned up medium to high concentrations of toxic red tide cells.
The FWC reported Thursday that 26 water samples from inshore and offshore from Lee and Collier counties all had more than 100,000 cells per liter of water.
Medium to high concentrations can cause coughing and other respiratory ailments in humans.
Dead fish, often associated with intense red tide blooms, washed up onto the shores of beaches. This month, primarily Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, the FWC received 19 reports of fish kills due to red tide blooms in Lee and Collier counties.
During the same time period, Sarasota County saw no fish kills credited to red tide. Charlotte County saw two fish kills due to red tide, one on Dec. 11 in Gasparilla Sound and a second in the Pirate Harbor Canal on Dec. 17.
Satellite imagery and monitoring efforts indicated last week patches of elevated chlorophyll/discolored water extending up to 20 miles offshore, the FWC reported.
The FWC describes red tide blooms as forming "as a result of the interactions between biology, chemistry, and ocean currents that unite nutrients with light and carry red tide to the beach."
Not a new phenomenon
"Blooms, or higher-than-normal concentrations, of the red tide alga, Karenia brevis, occur nearly every year in the Gulf of Mexico," FWC spokeswoman Michelle Kerr said Wednesday.
"Red tide begins in the Gulf of Mexico 10 to 40 miles offshore and can be transported inshore by winds and currents."
As far the current blooms in Lee and Collier, Kerr said, "The varying conditions from location to location really depend on how the wind and current patterns move the concentrations of the bloom around."
Red tide grows miles away from man-made nutrient sources.
While there is no direct link between nutrient pollution and the frequency or initiation of red tide blooms, research has shown once red tides are transported inshore, the algae is capable of feasting on man-made nutrients for their growth.
Red tides, however, are very natural to the Gulf and reports of blooms date back to Spanish explorers.
While Southwest Florida saw a horrific, highly intense and long-lasting red tide blooms throughout 2018, toxic blooms that maimed the local economy and left hundreds, if not thousands, of fish and other marine life, including dolphins and manatees, dead and washing up onto shores, it wasn't a first.
"The years 1946-1947 saw a horrendous fish kill here on the West Coast," local historian Diana Harris wrote in a Sun column in 2016.
That red tide bloom resulted in fish kills extending from the Florida Keys to Tarpon Springs, north of Clearwater. The bloom was estimated to be about 40 miles wide and reportedly killed millions of fish.
Old newspaper articles stated how Venice residents mistakenly attributed the horrible conditions to a chemical spill in the Gulf, Harris wrote.
In Englewood, so many dead fish washed ashore that problems arose.
"The odor was overwhelming," Englewood resident Jack Tate recalled for Harris. Hundreds of bags of lime were sprinkled over lines of dead fish along Lemon Bay.
Hopefully, red tide blooms that intense will remain as notations in history books.
For more information about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
