ENGLEWOOD — Red tide algae is blooming in the Gulf, but its effects remain minimal in Englewood.
“Another beach day in paradise,” Jean Ranallo told the Sun in an email Friday. She regularly swims at the public Manasota Beach.
Similar reports were heard Friday from several Englewood Beach Waterfest volunteers setting up for today’s powerboat races off Manasota Key. No apparent signs of red tide in the air.
When red tide concentrations of the algae exceed 100,000 cells per water liter, humans can experience respiratory irritations and other ailments. Intense blooms can kill fish and marine life, including sea turtles, dolphins and manatees. The algae naturally occurs in the Gulf with concentrations less than a 1,000 cells per water liter.
As late as Monday, water samples taken by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission showed concentrations of a million cells or more from the Boca Grande Causeway south to Pine Island Sound and Sanibel.
To a lesser degree, red tide turned up in water samples from Englewood to South Venice. Samples from the Venice fishing pier north to Tampa Bay show no signs of red tide — this week.
“Background to medium concentrations in Sarasota County, low to high concentrations in Charlotte County, very low to high concentrations in and/or offshore of Lee County, and very low to high concentrations in Collier County,” the FWC reported Friday.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com or mote.org/news/florida-red-tide. For updates of beach conditions, visit visitbeaches.org.
