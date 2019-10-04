Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties Gulf waters are clean with, no signs of the toxic red tide algae.
Collier County isn't so lucky.
Water samples collected by the Florida Fish and Game Conservation Commission turned up medium to high concentrations of red tide, primarily in water samples taken south of Bonita Springs and north Naples.
The red tide algae — Karenia brevis — occurs naturally in the Gulf of Mexico in low concentrations. Natural background levels of red tide are 1,000 cells or fewer per liter of water. Very low counts are more than 1,000 cells to fewer than 5,000 cells per liter.
Red tide can cause fish kills, closures of shellfish harvesting and respiratory irritations when concentrations exceed 100,000 cells or more per liter of water. Winds and currents drive red tide ashore. Toxins generally are released when the delicate algal cells break up due to wave action.
From the fall of 2017 into most of 2018, intense red tide blooms clung to Southwest Florida, killing various marine mammals, millions of fish and other sea life up and down Florida's West Coast and beyond.
One water sample taken Oct. 3 from Seagate in Naples had high count of algae, a million or more cells per liter of water. Researchers determined two samples from Vanderbilt Beach, taken on Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, contained medium counts, more than 100,000 to a million cells per liter of water.
Southern portions of Lee County saw signs of red tide in low concentrations, less than 100,000 cells per liter of water. No signs of red tide in Monroe County and the Florida Keys.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
