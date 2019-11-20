ENGLEWOOD — Red tide algae is definitely offshore in the Gulf of Mexico, but its effects are minimal off Manasota Key.
“Took a chance today,” Matthew Loughan said Tuesday. With lighter north-northwest winds, Loughan described the red tide toxins in the air at the Stump Pass State Beach on the southern tip of Manasota Key.
“Wind is clearly the biggest factor on Englewood Beach,” Loughan concluded. “There were over 100 people on the north end of the beach. I guess it doesn’t affect them.”
Beachgoers didn’t abandon any of the public beaches on Manasota Key Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.
Jean Kathleen Ranallo, a frequent patron of the Manasota Beach in Sarasota County, said Wednesday, “The Gulf was lovely this morning, with just a little rusty brown seaweed in each wave. Slightest smell of red tide.”
When red tide concentrations exceed 100,000 cells per water liter, people can experience coughing, scratchy throats and other respiratory ailments. The toxins can break loose in the air when cells are broken up due to wave action and other factors. Although red tide is natural to the Gulf in concentrations less than 1,000 per water liter, fish and other marine life can die due to higher concentrations of the toxic algae.
In the last eight days, water samples collected for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission where high concentrations — more than a million cells per liter of water — turned up in water samples taken from Englewood Beach, Boca Grande, the mouth of Charlotte Harbor and in Pine Island Sound.
According to the FWC report Wednesday, only background concentrations, less than 1,000 cells, turned up in water samples in Manatee County, whereas Sarasota County experienced background to high concentrations with the higher concentrations found in water samples from southern Sarasota County.
Charlotte, as well as Lee and Collier counties, continue to experience medium to high concentrations.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com or mote.org/news/florida-red-tide. For daily updates of beach conditions, visit visitbeaches.org.
