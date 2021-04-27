CHARLOTTE HARBOR — The red tide algae continues to hang on in Charlotte Harbor.
The beaches, however, remain clear of algae blooms.
The most-recent information provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows the amount of algae found in samples in the harbor remains high in some places. Some of the samples were taken 5 days ago and the results are available at myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/.
Three water samples contained high concentrations of the red tide algae — more than a million cells per liter of water. A fourth water sample in the Harbor contained medium concentrations — 100,000 to 1 million cells per liter.
Medium concentrations turned up in a water sample taken from a canal in Gulf Cove, at the mouth of the Myakka River.
At the mouth of the Peace River, off Laishley Park in Punta Gorda, a water sample showed low concentrations, 10,000-100,000 cells per liter.
When concentrations of red tide exceed 100,000 cells per liter, red tide blooms can lead to fish kills and that’s what happened in Charlotte Harbor.
From April 19 to April 24, state wildlife officials received more than 90 reports of fish kills throughout Charlotte Harbor.
There is some good news.
Manasota Key, other local barrier islands, Venice and Nokomis appear free for the moment of concentrated red tide blooms. Only in New Pass near Sarasota do low concentrations of red tide turn up in water samples.
Mote Marine Laboratory provides detailed daily beach conditions at visitbeaches.org. To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.