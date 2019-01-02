People usually can’t wait for a year to end. For some residents of Southwest Florida, that sentiment started early in 2018, the year of the red tide menace.
Red tide posed many challenges last year. Some people had physical distress, others suffered financial hardships. For those who moved to the region to bask in the beachfront ethos, red tide caused a psychological malaise, a re-evaluation. Twelve months later, the scourge has seemingly abated — the Brohard Beach paw park was full on Dec. 27 — and many hope red tide will remain a bad, very sad memory.
In late December 2017, elevated red tide readings were noted in the Venice area. Dead fish could be seen floating in the Intracoastal Waterway. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a state agency that people only hear about when news from the waterfront is bad, found “high” levels of the “Karenia brevis red tide organism” at Nokomis Beach and the North Jetty, with medium concentrations at nearly every other beach around Venice, the Venice Gondolier Sun reported. Like “9/11” and “Irma”, in just a couple of months residents would know it simply as “red tide.”
The FWC issued red tide updates Wednesdays and Fridays that would become required reading for charter boat captains, restaurant owners, chambers of commerce presidents and others with an interest in the vitality of the Gulf of Mexico and its tributaries. Reporters charged up their laptops and Googled “red tide.”
Wildlife also was affected. One small example: By late January, the Peace River Wildlife Center reported it had admitted more than 40 lesser scaups (bluebills) in the final days of 2017. In the weeks that followed, admission rates slowed, but the problem did not end. “We have now taken in well over 50 of these medium-sized diving ducks that have been affected by red tide,” said Dr. Robin Jenkins, a veterinarian.
Why is it called “red tide”? This unusually high concentration of aquatic microorganisms in the water can cause a reddish or brownish tint, especially as seen from afar. In an election year, people started talking about how red tide is a natural phenomenon, but may be exacerbated or extended by nutrient runoff from fertilizer and other man-made substances or conditions. Cue the political debate.
Jenkins noted in the Gondolier Sun that “the presence of the organisms can cause a depletion of dissolved oxygen in the water, which can result in the suffocation of fish. The algae also produce a toxin (brevetoxin) that paralyzes the central nervous system of fish, causing further disruption to their ability to breathe.”
More experts weighed in. The Gulf of Mexico is vast. So there’s not much 20 million Floridians can do about red tide, chemistry professor Ron Musselman said during a red-tide forum held Oct. 24 by Venice’s Environmental Policy Board.
“It’s such a tremendous ecosystem. We’re just a drop in the bucket. We, ourselves, don’t have a whole lot to do with red tide.”
Few happy fish
Common symptoms people experience during red tide outbreaks include the "red tide tickle," "an itchy throat and coughing," according to the Florida Department of Health. The chemicals in red tide may also irritate pre-existing conditions, including asthma, bronchitis, and/or chronic lung disease. Swimmers were said to experience skin irritation and rashes after swimming in waters with severe red tide. But a local dermatologist reported no uptick in patients seen related to red tide.
There’s a lot we don’t understand about red tide, charter boat fishing Capt. Van Hubbard reported in the Gondolier Sun in March. “But we do know that it requires nutrients like nitrogen to nurture blooms. We are unintentionally fertilizing red tide when we allow nutrients to enter our waterways. Any sources of nutrients just enhance the blooms. We seem to suffer effects much more frequently in recent years. While I don’t have the answer to this problem, I can tell you that more people and their waste are not going to help.”
Hubbard continued: “This certainly affects our fishing and catching. Again, most of the time we can avoid problems and have a good trip. Our week was tough with strong winds preventing us from fishing the Gulf. I covered Intracoastal waters from Sarasota County to Lee County searching for happy fish. We stumbled into a few here and there, but they would be gone by the next day. Where? God only knows.
“We are also suffering devastating seagrass die-offs from algae covering the attached grasses and suffocating them. The algae blow around with winds and tide currents, covering and suffocating healthy seagrasses here, then there. Lemon Bay, Gasparilla Sound and Charlotte Harbor are in need of help. Everywhere we tried to anchor, we were covered up in dead algae covering the bottoms. It’s pushed into the water column by boat prop wash and wakes. It was so thick we couldn’t keep our hooks clear to fish in several spots.”
As a Sun columnist who is more accessible to local beachgoers and fishermen than is the FWC, Hubbard continued to report on red tide’s occurrence and impact. In June, he reminded readers that Southwest Florida had endured near-constant red tide presence for the past four years.
“For now, red tide is not a problem,” he penned in April. “We still have a background presence but no dead fish locally. The algae is dying off and a pain if it’s drifting around your favorite fishing area, but it can be avoided. The black mats are ugly and stinky, but it could be worse.”
There are several ways to determine when the public’s concern about an environmental issue is rising. One is when there’s increasingly more stories — and Letters to the Editor — regarding the issue in the newspaper. When those stories move from the fishing columns to the front page, interest is probably peaking.
For those interested in the tourism industry, Plan B (Promote Beaches) was obliterated. Instead, as the North Port Sun reported in December, the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau shifted its promotional focus from fouled Gulf beaches to brown-water activities and landlocked attractions.
Through its efforts, what could have been an economic disaster was turned into a salvage project that actually resulted in an uptick in annual tourist development tax revenue. TDT taxes generated $4.1 million during the past fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2017-Sept. 30, 2018).
Sea turtle deaths
FWC researchers see the red tide blooms plaguing Southwest Florida as taking a significant toll on sea turtles, with the number of deaths still rising.
Since November 2017, when the FWC first tracked the blooms affecting Southwest Florida, from Pinellas County south to Collier County, 1,048 stranded sea turtles had been recovered, of which 911 were dead, the Gondolier Sun reported in September.
“I attribute 461 of the stranded sea turtles (213 loggerheads, 202 Kemp’s ridleys, and 46 green turtles) to the red tide,” FWC researcher Alan Foley wrote in an email — dated Sept. 20 — to state permit holders overseeing the volunteer sea turtle nesting patrols.
Meanwhile, boat captains were not alone in their despair over the economic impact of red tide. The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and Venice MainStreet wanted to get some idea of red tide’s financial punch, both downtown and further inland, so a survey questionnaire was sent out in August and again in September. All sorts of businesses were asked to respond — restaurants, hotels, nail salons, agricultural operations, clothing shops and others.
Both times, 126 businesses responded.
In September, 83 percent of the respondents said their businesses were within three miles of the beach.
Seventy-five percent said business was down from what it was during the same time in 2017. Seventeen percent reported no change and seven percent said business went up.
Business was down more than 50 percent for 15 percent of the businesses. It was down 10 to 24 percent for 28 percent of the businesses and down 25 to 50 percent for 18 percent of the businesses.
The losses for September totaled $1.8 million. The average business loss was $37,608.
The losses for August totaled $955,000. Losses were reported by 72.5 percent of the 126 businesses responding anonymously. The average loss was about $15,000.
Of course it’s unclear how much of the losses were due to red tide and how much were due to other factors, such as the road construction in downtown Venice. Regardless, local businesses struggled in 2018.
“This is not a scientific survey by other means,” Venice MainStreet executive director Erin Silk said, but it does provide some information that can be useful when local business owners, local governments and business groups talk about red tide and its impact.”
Gear stowed away
The rhythm of Rob Merlino’s life was upset by red tide.
“My morning routine is to drop my daughter off at school and then come out here on the pier and fish for a couple of hours until the alarm goes off on my phone,” he told a Gondolier Sun reporter. “That tells me it’s time to go to work.” He works from home.
Merlino carried no fishing gear on a September morning when he walked onto the Venice Fishing Pier to look at the dark, smelly Gulf of Mexico waters and to talk with Tom Wendel, who runs the bait and T-shirt shop on the pier.
Wendel was alone on the pier for much of the morning.
Nobody was fishing. No seagulls or egrets were there waiting to steal bait. No osprey perched on light posts scanning the water. There was a community of pigeons; some waddled along the pier while others sat on the railings.
Nothing was happening because there were no fish down in the dark water around the pier and few for many miles to the north and south.
“There aren’t any fish. Red tide has killed them,” Wendel said.
Added Merlino: “My fishing equipment isn’t even in the trunk of my car. I just came here to take a look and to talk with Tom.”
Reporter Larry Evans contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.