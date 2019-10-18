The poisonous red tide algae may be creeping up Florida’s West Coast.
Concentrations are thickening, killing fish and other marine life in Lee and Collier counties.
Charlotte and Sarasota seem safe for the moment.
Recent water samples from Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf coastlines north to St. Petersburg and Tampa mostly appeared clear of any signs of the toxic algae, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Friday.
Only two samples, taken from Sarasota Bay, turned up slight “background” amounts, the FWC reported.
Mote Marine Laboratory daily beach reports at visitbeaches.org Friday also confirmed Sarasota and Charlotte beaches were healthy. On Fort Myers Beach Friday, Mote reported, people experienced moderate respiratory irritations and dead fish washed onto the shoreline.
Low concentrations of red tide are naturally occurring in the Gulf of Mexico. When concentrations intensify, exceeding levels of 100,000 cells per liter of water, then marine life and fish kills are possible. Humans start experiencing respiratory irritations and ailments.
Two weeks ago, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported water samples with medium (100,000 cells or more per liter of water) to high (a million or more cells per liter of water) counts primarily in water samples taken south of Bonita Springs and north Naples.
Now, water samples taken earlier this week are tainted with low to medium concentrations of red tide cells from Marco Island north to Captiva Island and Sanibel, just south of Charlotte Harbor.
Also, the FWC received numerous reports of fish kills since Sept. 30 from Collier and Lee counties where red tide and other algae blooms were deemed the suspected causes.
The most recent reports Wednesday and Thursday came from Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel, where dead fish are washing up onto beaches.
From the fall of 2017 into most of 2018, intense red tide blooms clung like a choke hold to the coast of Southwest Florida, killing various marine mammals, millions of fish and other sea life up and down Florida’s West Coast and beyond.
For more information about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
