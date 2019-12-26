SARASOTA — To defend its controversial redistricting decision on Oct. 30, the Sarasota County commissioners have hired an outside law firm upon the recommendation of County Attorney Rick Elbrecht.
A class action lawsuit was filed against the county and Commissioners Nancy Detert, Mike Moran and Alan Maio on Dec. 12 in the federal district court in Tampa. Those three commissioners all voted in favor of redistricting, which passed on a 3-2 vote with Commissioners Charles Hines and Christian Ziegler dissenting.
Although not on the agenda, Elbrecht raised the need to hire outside counsel during the commissioners’ annual retreat on Dec. 13, explaining that the need to respond to the complaint might arrive before commissioners had their next meeting, scheduled for the middle of January.
Elbrecht has since hired the Gray/Robinson law firm, which has offices in Tampa and Fort Myers, to represent the county and the three individual commissioners.
Asked by Detert about the need to hire outside attorneys. Elbrecht told the board that the complaint deals with election law, and that was not an area his office deals with on a daily basis.
As of Dec. 25, neither the county, nor the individual commissioners, had yet been served with a summons and the complaint, according to federal court records.
Federal District Judge William Jung has been assigned to hear the case. Jung, who was appointed to the court by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2017, has already designated the case as a “track 2” proceeding. That means the case will head to a jury trial unless the parties can reach a settlement.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Fredd Atkins, Mary Mack and Michael White, all residents of Newtown in north Sarasota, alleges violations of the equal protection clause to the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The map selected by the three commissioners was a derivative of a map anonymously submitted by Robert Waechter, a former county GOP chairman and behind-the-scenes power broker. That map moved the entire African-American Newtown community from District 1 to District 2, depriving these voters of the ability to vote in the 2020 election under the county’s new single-member district method for commission elections.
Instead, these voters would have to wait until the 2022 election when the District 2 seat is up for election.
In addition, the complaint alleged specifically to Atkins that moving Newtown from District 1 to District 2 deprived him of the right to run for the county commission in 2020. Atkins is already a declared candidate for that seat. Moran, a Republican, is currently the District 1 representative.
Commissioners argued throughout the process that with single-member districts and the explosive growth in South County, the districts needed to be balanced by population. Critics, however, claimed that redistricting was a ploy to protect individual commissioners, particularly Moran, whose District 1 had a Democratic majority.
In the 2016 commission race, Moran lost the Newtown precincts heavily to Atkins, according to results from the supervisor of elections’ office.
The complaint also asks the court to prevent the county from using the new map in 2020, and to extend the filing deadline for commission candidates.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.