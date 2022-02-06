The March 8 Sarasota County special election has two items on the ballot.
While voted on for decades, one of the items is becoming controversial on social media — the referendum for extra district funding.
The Daily Sun reached out to Sarasota County Schools for details about the 1 mill referendum.
Is the 1 mill referendum a new tax or is it the same as what homeowners are currently paying since 2002?
The 1 mill referendum is up for renewal. Renewing this voter-approved referendum will not increase taxes for Sarasota County residents. The 1 mill has been in place since 2002. Renewing the referendum will help the district keep the additional 30 minutes of instruction per school day — 18 extra days each year — and pay for teacher salaries and fund sports, music and arts programs, funds technology support professionals in each school. When a child completes all 13 grades in Sarasota County, they will have received an additional one year of instruction because of the extra 30 minutes of classroom time per school day.”
How is the 1 mill paid and for how long?
For every $1,000 in-home assessment, there will be a $1 tax. For example, on a home valued at $250,000, the tax will equate to $250. The 1 mill referendum extension begins July 1 and ends June 2026 before it would go to the voters again.
Can the 1 mill referendum dollars be spent anywhere but the Sarasota County Schools?
Referendum dollars can only be spent on students in our district. This additional funding allows schools to continue closing the achievement gap, avoiding the summer slide, recruiting and retaining teachers, upholding strong graduation rates and enhancing the safety and security of all schools. The district can hire additional staff to support our students and teachers, including clerical positions, aides and school counselors.
Does this impact charter schools in Sarasota County?
Yes.
The 1 mill referendum represents a payment of $1,692 for each student. How much of the total operating budget comes from the money from the 1 mill?
It’s 15.7% of the total operating budget or $71.6 million.
How much will each local school lose in teacher’s salaries, technology, summer reading, school security, art, music, dance, drama, science, foreign language, gifted teachers, behavioral specialists, receptionists, clerical, career advisors, gifted teachers, library aides, etc. if the 1 mill referendum is not extended and it doesn’t pass?
Englewood Elementary will lose $583,286
Englewood SKY Academy will lose $394,767
North Port High School will lose $3 million
Heron Creek Middle School will lose $1 million
Woodland Middle School will lose $1.3 million
Atwater Elementary School will lose $645,277
Toledo Blade Elementary will lose $764,139
Lamarque Elementary will lose $921,660
Cranberry Elementary will lose $557,190
Glenallen Elementary will lose $646,158
Imagine School at North Port will lose $1.76 million
Taylor Ranch will lose $729,683
Garden Elementary will lose will lose $716,857
Venice Elementary will lose $1.1 million
Venice Area Middle School will lose $1.2 million
Venice High School will lose $2.3 million
Student Leadership Academy will lose $470,097
Suncoast School for Innovative Studies will lose $323,518
SKY Academy in Venice will lose $234,726
SCF Collegiate Venice will lose $268,166
Sarasota Military Academy will lose $1.9 million
Island Village Montessori will lose $936,756
Triad Program (alternative to suspension) $92,113
Pine View School $1.7 million
Oak Park School $666,701
Suncoast Polytechnical High School $436,966
What has the 1 mill referendum done to help the district at the Florida Department of Education level?
Sarasota County Schools earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education every year since grading began in 2004. Sarasota County is one of only two school districts in the state to be graded “A” by the Florida department of education every year since grading began in 2004. Funding from the referendum helps support the A-rated district and strong school communities.
When is the last day to register to vote for the March 8 election? Did early voting start?
Feb. 7. Early voting began last week with 120,000 requested mail-in ballots already mailed and all registered Sarasota County voters are eligible to vote in this election, according to the Supervisor of Elections office. Mail in ballots can be requested until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Are there other questions on the ballot?
The second question would allow county commissioners to be elected countywide. Candidates would have to run countywide. Voters would cast ballots for all commissioners no matter the district each candidate lives in the county.
To request a vote-by-mail ballot online visit SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail, or in person at Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail in North Port; Robert L. Anderson Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail South in Venice or in 101 S. Washington Blvd. in Sarasota. Ballots can be requested by phone at 941-861-8618.
Ballots can be returned by mail or in person to the Supervisor of Elections office, but must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters must sign the ballot return envelope and the signature should match the signature on file in the statewide voter registration database.
