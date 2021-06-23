Enjoy fresh delicious Sri Lankan food for lunch and explore the world of meditation and more at Blue Lotus, which is open once more.
Pre-order your lunch for the Blue Lotus open house on Sunday and see the updated Meditation Center and gift shop.
Enjoy lunch while meeting the teachers and learning about meditation and holistic programs.
The exotic cuisine has influences from many traditions, including South Indian, Dutch and Indonesian. A limit of 75 meals is available for purchase. Order meals online at BLBMC.org for $12.
Each meal includes vegetable fried rice, fried potatoes, lentil curry and mixed vegetable salad. Curries are made with authentic Sri Lankan mild spices, coconut oil and coconut milk. All food will be mild, with hot sauce provided for those eating at Blue Lotus.
Onsite in-person mediation and discussion will be led by Monk San at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The gift shop will be open 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. after this meditation session.
Blue Lotus supports social distancing. Masks will be provided for those who prefer to maintain this level of protection; we respect any person’s preference for a higher level of safety. Hand sanitizer is provided in multiple locations.
June 23 is the last day to pre-order Sri Lankan food in time for the weekend event.
The gift shop offers treasures from around the world, including jewelry, crystals, art, and home decor and hand-crafted items imported from India.
Blue Lotus is at 714 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Call 941-323-8033; email serenitybuddhists@gmail.com; or visit BLBMC.org.
