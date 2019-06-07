I learned to drive in a car without the motor running.
I didn’t have a key!
I “drove” with the foot pedals and a gear shift. I sat in the driver’s seat and learned to work the clutch with the gears, but I never moved!
Back in the Model-T days, we had to set the crank in front of the car, go to the driver’s seat and advance the spark, then set the Magneto, then rush back to crank. You had to crank it up and down without breaking your arm, then go back to the dashboard and do something else to get it going. If it all didn’t work together, you weren’t going anywhere!
A car is a wonderful thing, but without something to make it run, it isn’t going to move. The same is true of the Christian life. We aren’t really going anywhere without power. We need something to get us running. We may push and pull and do a lot of work but we aren’t really “moving” ahead.
We need something extra to get us started.
That something is the Holy Spirit. He is alive. He is real. He is available to believers. He will “guide us into all truth” if we let Him.
“It costs much to obtain the power of the Holy Spirit,” said A.J. Gordon, a 19th century Bible teacher from New England. “It costs self-surrender and humiliation and the yielding up of the most precious things to God. It costs perseverance of long-waiting and the faith of strong trust. But when we are really in that ‘power,’ we shall find a difference. Whereas before, it was hard for us to do the easiest things, now it is easy for us to do the hardest things.”
“The Holy Spirit enters the heart in His fullness, that can boast of nothing but an aching void,” wrote missionary J. Hudson Taylor. “Maybe, there is no rushing, no mighty wind, no fiery baptism, but nevertheless, the Lord who you seek shall suddenly come to His temple. Power is found not by striving after faith, but by resting on the Faithful One.”
The Holy Spirit is God’s power in action, his active force (Micah 3:8). He sends out his spirit and “energy” to those who believe to accomplish His will.
Get your Christian life in drive. Find the power of the Holy Spirit and get moving for His kingdom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.