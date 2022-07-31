May Family

The May family enjoys viewing the convention program from the comfort of their own home.

ENGLEWOOD — Against the tragic backdrop of a historic conflict in Europe, residents in this area will unite with millions around the globe to promote the timely theme “Pursue Peace” as they participate in a six-part annual event scheduled for July and August, 2022.

“People are so angry, and we see so much hatred,” said Englewood resident Krystal May. “We need these reminders to pursue peace more than ever!”


