What began in 1959 as First Christian Church of Port Charlotte with a congregation of only 19 people, has morphed into a church serving more than 2,000 worshippers and countless more community members: New Day Christian Church.
“This building was being built when Hurricane Charley hit. In 2008, the name was changed to New Day Christian Church because it was a new day in the life of the church,” said Discipleship Pastor Mike Shellabarger.
“It’s crazy, we’ve more than doubled in size in the last half-dozen years.”
And with that size comes a wide mix of people all coming together for worship.
“On a Sunday morning, we will have 200 birth through fifth-grade students here, plus middle school and high school students. We have a lot of young people, a lot of young families. And it’s a great blend not only age-wise but also when it comes to ethnicity,” Shellabarger said.
To cater to the large youth population, New Day offers plenty of fun programming for all ages, from youth groups on Wednesday night to Bible Study on Sunday mornings all the way to sponsoring summer camp trips to Lake Aurora and the Christ in Youth Conference.
“There are lots of opportunities for kids in the summer and we really do everything we can as a church to make sure those kids can go because there is a cost,” said Shellabarger.
“Those can be life-changing experiences.”
They have even started a monthly group for the portion of the community often left out of organized church activities — young adults.
“We just started our young adult group connect program that targets the 18- to 35-year-old demographic. We really wanted to have something to bring them together to worship and connect and be able to break off into small groups and talk,” said Jessica Fincannon, Communications Director.
“It had a very successful start and we’re really excited for what that has to bring”
And the church doesn’t just help out its own. At the end of July, every student from Liberty Elementary School is welcome to their Back-to-School Bash where they can pick up all the school supplies they need completely free of charge.
“We’ve done it for three years now. School supplies can get really expensive and families and the school district don’t always have the money to supply these things,” Shellabarger said.
Another of the church’s most popular outreach programs is its Shower Ministry, which is currently looking for more volunteers.
“On the fourth Sunday of every month, around 12:30, any of the homeless in the community can come in for a warm meal, a shower and a haircut,” said Fincannon.
“We give them toiletries, clothes, shoes, anything they need. We also offer prayer if they want. We usually end up with a couple hundred people.”
The church also doesn’t plan on slowing down when it comes to outreach.
“We’re in the process of hiring an outreach pastor, so I think once that role is filled, a lot more things will come to fruition,” Fincannon said.
Shellabarger added: “There are a lot of different areas where we try to connect with folks. We really want to make sure we’re there for as many people as possible.”
For more information on New Day Christian Church, visit ndcchurch.com.
