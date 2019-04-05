Resale shop specials
St. Vincent de Paul’s / St. Max Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. Specials Friday, 20% off housewares, department 6. Saturday, Dress Up Day, ladies tops $1 (excludes boutique), and 20% off jewelry. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Mega Sale coming April 12-13. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Lent fish fry
Knights of Columbus Council 8074 will host a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. today, April 5 during Lent, at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Diners can choose between fried fish, fried shrimp, combo and baked fish (baked fish served 4-5:30 p.m.). Cost is $10 adults, $5 kids under 10. Take out platters will be available. Proceeds will benefit Catholic charities and seminarians.
Lenten fish dinner
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 has fish dinners from 5-7 p.m. every Friday (except Good Friday) during Lent in the parish center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. All dinners are served with vegetables, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is $10 per person. Take out orders are available.
Pancake Breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Men will host a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Cost is $5. Children 6 and under eat free; ages 7-12 only $2; those over 90 eat free. All the pancakes one can eat, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, coffee and tea. The Easter bunny will be there. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Relay for Life
Christ Lutheran Church of Englewood and Faith Lutheran Church Rotonda have partnered to form a team called “Faith n’ Christ” to participate in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 6 at Laishley Park in downtown Punta Gorda. It is free and the public is invited to come and support these heroes and survivors. For more information, call 800-227-2345.
St. Vincent sale
St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference, Punta Gorda will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, at its distribution center, 25200 Airport Road. A variety of items including household goods, furniture, clothing, jewelry, linens, shoes, purses, toys and books will be available. No merchandise may be inspected nor sold before 9 a.m. No pets allowed. Proceeds will help the organization provide assistance to deserving families and individuals throughout Charlotte County. Rain date is April 13.
ECK Light and Sound
Eckankar, The Path of Spiritual Freedom, will host an ECK Light and Sound Service at 11 a.m. Sunday at LaQuinta Inn and Suites, Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. A panel from Port Charlotte will speak on “Facing Life’s Challenges.” The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 941-766-0637.
Free movie
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd.,Port Charlotte, will screen the movie “Not Easy Grow Up,” at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The movie is free and open to the public. The movie involves the 34-year documentary of a study by filmmaker Ron Taylor of his son and every aspect of his development with severe cerebral palsy. There will will be a discussion afterwards with Taylor, a North Port resident, about new nurturing insights.
Bion Catorum
Bion Catorum will present “Fresh Aires” concert at 3 p.m Sunday at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road. Tickets are available through brownpapertickets.com or by calling 941-206-2071. Adult tickets are $15 and juniors under 15 are $10 when accompanied by an adult. Tickets should also be available at the door, cash only. For more information, visit www.bioncantorum.com.
Stear clear of scams
Community Presbyterian Church of Englewood will present “Steering Clear of Scams” at 1 p.m. April 9 at the church’s Krastner Hall, 405 S. McCall Road. Sherry Young, Elder Abuse Prevention Coordinator with the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida, will speak and answer questions about various types of frauds and scams attacking older adults, and how to protect yourself and you family. Find local resources to help you if you’ve been scammed or if someone has attempted to scam you. The presentation is free and the public is invited. For more information, call Linda Gillaspy at 941-474-9579
‘Easter Basket Blessing’
Englewood United Methodist Church’s big annual egg hunt the day before Easter will continue to offer great fun and prizes for everyone. Themed baskets are being distributed early as an “Easter Basket Blessing” event. Any family adult is invited to drop in on a special distribution day to receive one free basket per child. Distribution will occur at the 700 E. Dearborn St., Lampp Office Building in Room 103. Come there only between 6-8 p.m Monday, April 8; Thursday, April 11; or Friday, April 12; or 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 13.
Lenten services
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, invites the public to attend its Lenten Season services and soup suppers. A soup supper will be 5 p.m. Wednesday April 10, followed by a Lenten study and service. For more information, call 941-426-5580 or email npcucc pastor@frontier.com.
Lenten services
All are welcome to Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West, for worship at the mid-week services at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 10, as the congregation explores what it means to be baptized and live each day as God’s people. For more information, call 941-697-3313.
Lenten soup
The Cut Ups/Quilters will be sponsoring Lenten soup and bread suppers from 6-6:45 p.m. April 10 at Living Waters Lutheran Church, 12475 Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Proceeds benefit the Community Meals Outreach Program. For more information, call 941-625-8090.
City Rockfest Tour
The City Rockfest Tour is coming to Englewood SKY Academy, 881 S. River Road, Englewood, with six nationally acclaimed bands, including Seventh Day Slumber, Amongst the Giants, and Righteous Vendetta. Living Hope Church invites the public to this free event at 6:30 p.m. on April 11. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-460-8506.
Christ in the Passover
Jesus’ Last Supper was a Passover. Danielle Stavi of Jews for Jesus will re-create the traditional Passover service and explain how it foreshadowed Jesus’ death and resurrection in a presentation called “Christ in the Passover” at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road at 7 p.m. April 12. Stavi will set a table with items traditionally used at the Passover meal and detail their spiritual significance. She will also explain the connection between the events of the first Passover in Egypt and the redemption that Jesus accomplished, as well as the deep bond between the ancient Passover feast and the Christian communion celebration. She will be happy to answer questions afterwards. Call 941-639-1959 or visit www.fpcpunta.org for more information. There is no admission charge.
Barn & Crafts sale
The Men’s Club & the Crafty Ladies of Cove United Methodist Church will hold their spring barn sale and hand-made crafts sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12-13 at the church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte ( Cove area). Barn sale questions can be directed to 941-697-8373; craft questions to 941-697-5533, or email CoveUMC@gmail.com.
Old Paths concert
Peace River, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda will host The Old Paths in concert on April 12. After a few years off the road, they have joined up again to go and travel, sharing the good news of the Bible. They will be doing a 7 p.m. concert with doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6:15 p.m. hymn sing. A love offering will be received for the group. No tickets are required.
Golf tourney
Jesus Loves You Ministry will hold its second-annual golf tournament April 13 at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and prizes at 12:45 p.m. Cost is $75 per player. For more information, contact Steven Forgacs at 231-881-6664.
Easter Fest
Easter Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 13 at Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave. Food, games, music and inflatables. For more information, call 941-625-4356 or www.pcumc.com.
Eggstravaganza
The Fellowship Church of Englewood Campus, 140 Rotonda Blvd W, Rotonda West , will host its 2019 Easter Eggstravaganza from 2-4 p.m. April 13. Free, and open to the public. Along with the 50,000 Easter egg hunt, there will be face painters, clowns, games, prizes, pizza and six bicycles to be given away and two Kindle Fires to kids over 13. For more information, call the office at 941-475-7447, or visit myfc.church.
Holy week at EUMC
Holy Week officially begins April 14 at Englewood United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St., with the Palm Sunday special procession, music, and message at all three worship services, 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m. contemporary service and 11 a.m. For more information, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 474-5588 during office hours.
Easter Week at GCUMC
The congregation of Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Cove area) will celebrate Holy Week with several events. On Palm Sunday, April 14, welcome Jesus to Jerusalem before his trials begin at one of our regular morning services, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional; 9:30 a.m. contemporary. On Maundy Thursday, April 18, at 2 p.m., an interactive communion service will be offered where we commemorating the Last Supper. On Good Friday, April 19, at 5 p.m., a special Tenebrae service (the gradual extinguishing of candles while a series of readings and scripture are recited) will be presented to help recreate the emotional aspects of Holy Week. On Easter Sunday, April 21, sunrise meditative service will be held at 6:45 a.m., followed by three Easter morning services (8 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional; 9:30 a.m. contemporary). For more information, call 941-697-1747, email CoveUMC@gmail.com or visit CoveChurch.com.
Pesach Seders
Pesach Seders at the Chabad Jewish Center at 204 E Mckenzie St Unit B, Punta Gorda will hold its first Seder at 7:30 p.m. April 19. There is no charge for the Seder. Second Seder will be at 8:30 p.m. on April 20. There is no charge for the Seder. Donations are appreciated to help cover costs. Sponsor for $180. For reservations, call 941-258 0188 or email Info@Chabadof CharlotteCounty.com. Please RSVP before April 15.
Living Last Supper
The Living Last Supper will be performed in the Sanctuary of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 Dearborn St., at 7:30 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, April 18. This dramatization of Da Vinci’s The Last Supper painting features church members portraying the Disciples, under direction of Assistant Pastor Don Burlock. Each Disciple delivers a soliloquy in response to Jesus’ words “One of you will betray me.” Communion will be served, open to all who choose to partake. For more information, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 474-5588 during office hours.
Good Friday service
Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 Dearborn St., will hold its Good Friday service from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., April 19 in the Sanctuary with vocal solo, cello trio, and organ music. Associate Pastor Perri Martin will share a message. For more information, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 474-5588 during office hours.
Easter schedule
Sonrise Baptist Church, 1050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, invites the community to celebrate Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. April 19. A sunrise service will be held at 7:30 a.m. April 21, followed by breakfast, and resurrection worship service at 10:15 a.m. For more information, call 941-266-1644 or 941-626-9607.
Egg Hunt at GCUMC
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church invites families to take part in its annual Easter Festival and egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 20 at the church grounds, 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). Children who are toddlers through age 12 will each receive an empty basket and take part in an egg hunt. After the hunt, there will be food, a bounce house, and crafts. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Easter egg hunt
Living Waters Lutheran Church, 12475 Chancellor Blvd., on the dividing line of North Port and Port Charlotte, will hold its second annual Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on April 20. Crafts, decorate cookies, refreshments and meet the Easter bunny. Bring a basket to collect the eggs. For more information, call 941-625-8090.
‘Spring Fling’
Friendship United Methodist Church, 12275 Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda, will hold its “Spring Fling” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20. Food, face painting, (candy) kissing booth, fishing booth, Easter egg hunts for small children and one for adults. Entertainment along with vendors, games and prizes, candy and a learning experience on what the true meaning of Easter is! All ages are welcome. For more information, call 941- 637-1717.
‘Son Rise’ service
Hard Road Ministries invites the public to its Easter “Son Rise” service at 6:45 a.m. April 21 at Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call Paul at 941-457-5330.
Sunrise Mass
The Knights of Columbus, Council 8074, will sponsor Sunrise Catholic Mass at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday April 21 at Ponce de Leon Park, 400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda. Bring a chair. In case of rain, Mass will be held at 7 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 508-612-5893.
Easter at EUMC
Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 Dearborn St., will hold its normal scheduled services Easter Sunday, April 21. Everyone is encouraged to bring a live flower to add to the traditional Easter Cross placed ceremoniously on the chancel to start each service. Come at 7:45 a.m. for the least traffic. Director of Music Ministries Fonda Davies on the powerful Allen-Austin digital pipe organ, the EUMC Brass led by David Wing, and the Sanctuary Choir will provide grand music for the 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional services. The 9:15 a.m. contemporary service music will be led by the Fusion by Fire praise and worship team. For information, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 474-5588 during office hours.
Yizkor service
Chabad Jewish Center at 204 E Mckenzie St Unit B, Punta Gorda, will hold Yizkor service at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 27 with 3rd Seder, Feast of Moshiach will be held at Chabad 6:30 p.m.
Café Jubilee
The Café Jubilee is a gathering place for the elderly, homeless, and others looking for fellowship in the community. Complimentary coffee, tea and fresh baked pastries, will be offered Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 9 a.m. to noon next to the Jubilee Center in St. David’s Church Hall, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. For more information, call 941-474-3140.
Weekly dinner
Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda, has a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 941-639-2775 or email clevelandumcpg@gmail.com.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
Sacred music
A spiritual gathering will be held at 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. The next gathering will be 5 to 6 p.m. April 21. Email thereverend@stdavids englewood.org for more information.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve.
On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email CoveUMC@gmail.com and CoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
For religious briefs, contact Sherrie Dennis at 941-206-1127 or sdennis@sun-herald.com; or write (to her attention): c/o the Charlotte Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. TYPE or PRINT submissions, each of which MUST include the church’s NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE and the name of a contact person. Don’t forget the TIME, DATE and LOCATION of the event. Email is the preferred method for communicating this information. Email photos, in .jpg format, as file attachments. Submissions will be edited for length. Information must be received NO LATER than NOON WEDNESDAY for inclusion in the upcoming Saturday’s column; announcements will run on a space-available basis. If you would like to purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for your event, call 941-206-1000 and ask for Display Advertising.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.