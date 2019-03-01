Resale shop specials
St. Vincent de Paul’s / St. Max Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charotte, specials this week are Friday, 20 percent off small appliances, Saturday, ladies tops $1 (excludes boutique), 20 percent off ladies and men’s pants. Check out the dot specials throughout the shop ranging from 50 cents to $3. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Tribute Quartet
Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St, Punta Gorda, winter concert series continues today, with The Tribute Quartet at 2 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. followed by a 1:15 p.m. hymn sing. Tribute will also sing the same night at 7 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6:15 p.m. hymn sing. A love offering will be received for the group. No tickets are required and seating is limited.
Flea market
Faith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda, will host its annual flea market today and Saturday. Hours are 4-6 p.m. today with a $2 entrance for prime shopping, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with hourly specials. Lunch will be available. All proceeds benefit local and national missions. Call 517-438-0140.
Jazz concert
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, will host husband-and-wife jazz duo Jenny and Nathan Wilson from Morgantown, West Virginia, for an evening of classic jazz standards and contemporary popular song at 7 p.m. tonight. Tickets at the door are $15. For more information, call 941-627-4303.
Pancake Breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., will host a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $5. Children 6 and under, and those over 90 eat free; ages 7-12, $2. All the pancakes one can eat plus scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, coffee and tea. Call 941-625-4356.
Garage sale
The Youth Group of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church’s annual Garage Sale is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church fellowship hall, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Proceeds support the youth group. Contact the church office at 941-639-0001 or email office@bspconline.org.
Rummage Sale
The Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Women will hold its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church great hall, 401 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda. Sale includes books, games, toys, baked goods, kitchen items, clothing, electrical supplies, linens, holiday items, home goods and outside space and lanai items. Proceeds will help support community ministry programs.
Voice of Hope
Fellowship Church of Englewood Worship Center, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda will host Voice of Hope in concert at the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services Sunday. Both concerts are free with complimentary refreshments to be served in our Fellowship Hospitality Cafe beginning at 9:45 a.m. and free childcare will also be available. For more information, call 941-475-7447 or log on to fcenglewood.com.
Light and Sound
Eckankar, The Path of Spiritual Freedom, will host an ECK Light and Sound Service at 11 a.m. Sunday at LaQuinta Inn and Suites, Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Nancy Streidl of Venice will speak on “Accepting the Miracles in Our Lives.” The public is invited. For more information, call 941-766-0637.
Just Neighbors
Just Neighbors meets at 6 p.m. March 5 at St. David’s Church hall, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. Guest speaker is Charles Denton, from Family Promise of South Sarasota County, which works with families with children who have become homeless. Just Neighbors is an ecumenical ministry comprised of representatives from organizations, churches, and individuals that work together to bring awareness of the problems for the low income families and homeless in our community. Everyone is welcome and refreshments are available. For more information, call Pat Knox at 941-276-6720.
Ashes to Go
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area), will offer Ashes to Go between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. March 6. A way to start your day on your way to work or shop. If you do have time in the evening, come for the traditional Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Ash Wednesday
Enter into the season of Lent with Ash Wednesday Worship which will include the Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion by attending the Worship Service at 7 p.m. March 6 at Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda West Blvd., Rotonda West. For more information, call 941-697-3313.
Ashes to Go
St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, will be part of a nationwide movement called Ashes to Go on March 6. Receive the ashes in their own car when you drive through the circle in front of the church’s red doors. The Moose Lodge on Dearborn Street in Englewood will be another location where lay persons will provide the mark of ashes to Moose Lodge members and patrons. For those who drive to the church, Ashes to Go will take place from 8-10 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Ash Wednesday. The Moose Lodge hours are noon to 2 p.m. to accommodate people who come for lunch or just stop by to receive the ashes. For more information, contact the reverend@stdavidsenglewood.org.
Day of Ashes
Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, will host an evening of special music, including harp and flute at 5 p.m. March 6. Soup and sandwiches will follow in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, call 941-474-1989.
Lenten services
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, invites the public to attend its Lenten Season services and soup suppers. On Ash Wednesday, March 6, the Rev. Attila Szemesi will lead the worship service at 7 p.m. On Wednesdays March 13, March 20, March 27 and April 3 and April 10, a soup supper will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a Lenten study and service. For more information, call the church office at 941-426-5580 or email npcuccpastor@frontier.com.
The Sound
Peace River Baptist, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda, will present The Sound, formally the Rob Mills family, for a 7 p.m. concert March 8. A love offering will be received for the group. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6:15 p.m. hymn sing. No tickets are required, seating is limited. The Sound will also be performing March 10 at the church for the 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. For more information, call 941-637-6768.
Resale shop
St. Vincent de Paul’s / St. Max Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte’s Monthly Mega Sale will be March 8-9. Specials include 50 percent off store-wide, all clothing $1, and boutique clothing 50 percent off ticket price. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Yard, bake sale
Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port, will hold a yard and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 9. Lunch will be available. Large variety home goods, clothing, accessories and small furniture, and tools. Proceeds benefit the church operations.
Eirren Abu
Eirren Abu will be in concert at Rotonda West Community Church, 501 Rotonda Blvd W., at 10:30 a.m. March 10. He will be sharing his testimony and playing many favorite hymns.
50th anniversary
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in March. The celebratory services are March 10 and March 17 to coordinate with the Charter Date (March 9, 1969). All community members are invited to celebrate at the 10 a.m. worship services. On March 10, distinguished guests from the community will celebrate our 50 year history beginning in the sanctuary and culminating in the Memorial Garden. On March 17, UCC Conference Minister, John Vertigan and South Western Regional Minister, Leslie Etheredge along with many former clergy of the church will be part of the service. Each of these services will be highlighted with the music of bagpiper, Vance McDougall, as well as special selections from the choir directed by area musician Kimberly Campos. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Café Jubilee open
The Café Jubilee is a gathering place for the elderly, homeless, and others looking for fellowship in the community. Complimentary coffee, tea and fresh baked pastries, will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 9 a.m. to noon next to the Jubilee Center in St. David’s Church Hall at 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. The Café provides a friendly atmosphere, conversation and sociability to alleviate loneliness, and can be a refuge from the heat, cold, and isolation. For more information, call 941-474-3140.
Weekly dinner
Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda, has a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 941-639-2775 or email clevelandumcpg@gmail.com.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve.
On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com and GulfCoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Over the next few weeks, the group will focus on the challenges facing today’s single parents, providing support, friendship and fellowship. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
