Resale shop specials
St. Vincent de Paul’s-St. Max Resale Shop’s, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. specials are Friday, 20 percent off small appliances; Saturday, ladies tops $1 (excludes boutique), 20 percent off shoes and purses. Check out the dot specials throughout the shop ranging from 50 cents to $2. Shop hours are Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Lent fish fry
Knights of Columbus Council 8074 will host a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. today and April 5 during Lent, at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Diners can choose between fried fish, fried shrimp, combo and baked fish (baked fish served 4-5:30 p.m.). Cost is $10 adults, $5 kids under 10. Take out platters will be available. Proceeds will benefit Catholic charities and seminarians.
Lenten fish dinner
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 has fish dinners from 5-7 p.m. every Friday (except Good Friday) during Lent in the parish center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. All dinners are served with vegetables, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is $10 per person. Take out orders are available.
Pancake breakfast
First Baptist Church of Englewood will serve free pancake breakfasts from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church, 278 S. Mango St., Englewood. The church is seeking donations to help pay for the roof on its 50-year-old building.
Fundraiser for pantry
Charlotte Harbor Trinity United Methodist Church, 23084 Seneca Ave., Port Charlotte, will host The Bugtussle Ramblers, a bluegrass band, from 3-5 p.m. Saturday to raise funds for the church food pantry. Cost is $8, or $6 with a donation of two non-perishable food items. For more information, contact Linda Teelon at 941-391-5476.
Lenten services
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, invites the public to attend its Lenten Season services and soup suppers. A soup supper will be 5 p.m. Wednesdays April 3 and April 10, followed by a Lenten study and service. For more information, call 941-426-5580 or email npcuccpastor@frontier.com.
Lenten services
All are welcome to Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West, for worship at the mid-week services at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 10, as the congregation explores what it means to be baptized and live each day as God’s people. For more information, call 941-697-3313.
‘Risen Christ’ Cantata
An Easter cantata concludes the 11th annual Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series on Sunday in the Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St. “The Risen Christ” cantata will serve as the 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services. A free nursery is provided for ages 3 and under, and Children’s Ministry programs are available. For information, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-474-5588 weekdays.
Boys of Fellowship
Fellowship Church of Englewood invites all to come hear The Boys of Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Fellowship Church Worship Center, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W. Check out the tight harmonies, great guitar pickin’ and contemporary sound of Mitchell Clark, Joel Herring and Chris Brooks. The concert is free and all are welcome. For more information, call 941-475-7447 or log on to fcenglewood.com.
Just Neighbors
Just Neighbors meets at 6 p.m. April 2 at St. David’s Parish Hall, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. All are welcome. Come early and share in refreshments and network with other ministries offering resources to the low-income families and the homeless. Speaker will be Ruth Hill, board member of Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, who will speak about their goals, community involvement, and support groups. For more information, call Pat Knox at 941-276-6720.
Lenten soup
The Cut Ups/Quilters will be sponsoring Lenten soup and bread suppers from 6-6:45 p.m. April 3 and April 10 at Living Waters Lutheran Church, 12475 Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Proceeds benefit the Community Meals Outreach Program. For more information, call 941-625-8090.
St. Francis Card
Party
The St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be April 3 at the Parish Hall, at 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a hot lunch served after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or board games until 2:30 p.m. Reserve at www.sfoachurch.com or by calling the Parish Office at 941-697-4899 and hitting 6. The tickets are $7 which includes lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Pancake Breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Men will host a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. April 6 at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Cost is $5. Children 6 and under eat free; ages 7-12 only $2; those over 90 eat free. All the pancakes one can eat, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, coffee and tea. The Easter bunny will be there. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Relay for Life
Christ Lutheran Church of Englewood and Faith Lutheran Church Rotonda have partnered to form a team called “Faith n’ Christ” to participate in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 6 at Laishley Park in downtown Punta Gorda. It is free and the public is invited to come and support these heroes and survivors. For more information, call 800-227-2345.
St. Vincent sale
St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference, Punta Gorda will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon April 6, at its distribution center, 25200 Airport Road. A variety of items including household goods, furniture, clothing, jewelry, linens, shoes, purses, toys and books will be available. No merchandise may be inspected nor sold before 9 a.m. No pets allowed. Proceeds will help the organization provide assistance to deserving families and individuals throughout Charlotte County. Rain date is April 13.
Bion Catorum
Bion Catorum will present “Fresh Aires” concert at 3 p.m April 7 at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road. Tickets are available through brownpapertickets.com or by calling 941-206-2071. Adult tickets are $15 and juniors under 15 are $10 when accompanied by an adult. Tickets should also be available at the door, cash only. For more information, visit www.bioncantorum.com.
Christ in the Passover
Jesus’ Last Supper was a Passover. Danielle Stavi of Jews for Jesus will re-create the traditional Passover service and explain how it foreshadowed Jesus’ death and resurrection in a presentation called “Christ in the Passover” at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road at 7 p.m. April 12. Stavi will set a table with items traditionally used at the Passover meal and detail their spiritual significance. She will also explain the connection between the events of the first Passover in Egypt and the redemption that Jesus accomplished, as well as the deep bond between the ancient Passover feast and the Christian communion celebration. She will be happy to answer questions afterwards. Call 941-639-1959 or visit www.fpcpunta.org for more information. There is no admission charge.
Barn & Crafts sale
The Men’s Club & the Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will hold their spring barn sale and hand-made crafts sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12-13 at the church, 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). Barn sale questions can be directed to 941-697-8373; craft questions to 941-697-5533, or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Old Paths concert
Peace River, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda will host The Old Paths in concert on April 12. After a few years of coming off the road, they have joined up again to go and travel sharing the good news of the Bible. They will be doing a 7 p.m. concert with doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6:15 p.m. hymn sing. A love offering will be received for the group. No tickets are required.
Golf tourney
Jesus Loves You Ministry will hold its second-annual golf tournament April 13 at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and prizes at 12:45 p.m. Cost is $75 per player. For more information, contact Steven Forgacs at 231-881-6664.
Easter schedule
Sonrise Baptist Church, 1050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, invites the community to celebrate Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. April 19. A sunrise service will be held at 7:30 a.m. April 21, followed by breakfast, and resurrection worship service at 10:15 a.m. For more information, call 941-266-2644 or 941-626-9607.
‘Spring Fling’
Friendship United Methodist Church, 12275 Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda, will hold its “Spring Fling” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20. Food, face painting, (candy) kissing booth, fishing booth, Easter egg hunts for small children and one for adults. Entertainment along with vendors, games and prizes, candy and a learning experience on what the true meaning of Easter is! All ages are welcome. For more information, call 941- 637-1717.
‘Son Rise’ service
Hard Road Ministries invites the public to its Easter “Son Rise” service at 6:45 a.m. April 21 at Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call Paul at 941-457-5330.
Sunrise Mass
The Knights of Columbus, Council 8074, will sponsor Sunrise Catholic Mass at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday April 21 at Ponce de Leon Park, 400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda. Bring a chair. In case of rain, Mass will be held at 7 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 508-612-5893
Café Jubilee
The Café Jubilee is a gathering place for the elderly, homeless, and others looking for fellowship in the community. Complimentary coffee, tea and fresh baked pastries, will be offered Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 9 a.m. to noon next to the Jubilee Center in St. David’s Church Hall, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. For more information, call 941-474-3140.
Weekly dinner
Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda, has a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 941-639-2775 or email clevelandumcpg@gmail.com.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
Sacred music
A spiritual gathering will be held at 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. The next gathering will be 5 to 6 p.m. April 21. Email thereverend@stdavids englewood.org for more information.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve.
On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com and GulfCoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
