Yard sale
Port Charlotte United Methodist Men’s Annual yard sale will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15 and 8 a.m. to noon March 16 at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Donations may be made anytime, by calling Rick McCullough at 941-766-7509, or Sid White at 941-625-8828, or church office at 941-625-4356.
Lent fish fry
Knights of Columbus Council 8074 will host a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 15, 22, 29 and April 5 during Lent, at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Diners can choose between several platters: fried fish, fried shrimp, combo, and baked fish (Baked fish served only between 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.). Cost is $10 adults, $5 kids under 10. Take out platters will be available. Proceeds will benefit Catholic charities and seminarians.
Lenten fish dinner
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will hold fish dinners every Friday (except Good Friday) during Lent in the parish center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. All dinners are served with vegetables, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is $10 per person. Take out orders are available.
50th anniversary
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will celebrate its 50th anniversary March 17. The community is invited to celebrate at the 10 a.m. worship services. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Lenten services
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, invites the public to attend its Lenten Season services and soup suppers. On Wednesdays March 20, March 27 and April 3 and April 10, a soup supper will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a Lenten study and service. For more information, call the church office at 941-426-5580 or email npcuccpastor@frontier.com.
Lenten services
All are welcome to Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West, for worship at the mid-week services, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. through April 10 as the congregation explores what it means to be baptized and live each day as God’s people. For more information, call 941-697-3313.
Pianist performs
Pianist Isaac James and tenor Skip Potter will perform in concert at 3 p.m. March 17 at Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. Isaac James is a nationally acclaimed and accomplished classical pianist, who has performed throughout the United States. Admission is $20 at the door. Proceeds benefit the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. For more information, visit www.isaacjamespiano.com.
Free concert
The First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda will host a free Christian Concert featuring the award winning tenor soloist Larry Ford at 7 p.m. March 17. The concert is free but a love offering will be taken.
Healing Hearts
The Healing Hearts Group will hold its next gathering at 11:30 a.m. on March 19 at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. The group meets to offer fellowship and friendship for those who are lonely and single. All ages and faiths are invited. For more information, call Erica at 941-423-3031.
Quilters needed
Christ Lutheran Comfort Quilters will be holding their second quilt fabric “cutting” day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20 at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. If you have a cutting mat and a rotary cutter, join to help cut fabric squares to make charity quilts. If no mat, rotary cutters or experience, help is still needed to press fabric to be cut, help make quilt backs, or sew. If you knit or crochet join to make prayer shawls. For more information, call 941-474-1989.
Lenten soup
The Cut Ups/Quilters will be sponsoring Lenten soup and bread suppers from 6-6:45 p.m. March 20, March 27, April 3, April 10 at Living Waters Lutheran Church, 12475 Chancellor Blvd. Port Charlotte. Proceeds benefit the Community Meals Outreach Program. For more information, call 941-625-8090.
Walk for Hunger
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte, is holding its inaugural Harbor Walk for Hunger at 9 a.m. March 23. The walk will begin in the parking lot at Fishermen’s Village and proceed through Gilchrist Park. The walk is approximately 2½ miles. Each walker is asked to raise a minimum of $20 to enter, although anything more will be greatly appreciated. Proceeds will benefit its food pantry. Monetary donations or non-perishable food items will also be collected. For more information, call 941-625-5262 or email office@htlchurch.org.
Rummage sale
Charlotte Harbor Trinity UMC, 23082 Seneca Ave., Port Charlotte will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 23. Proceeds benefit a free summer lunch program for families. To donate or volunteer contact, Ralph Coffman at 740-361-8022.
German service
The All German Worship Service will be held at The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, at 3 p.m. March 23. A fellowship hour follows the worship service. For more information, call Terry at 941-426-5580 or contact Pastor Attila at npcuccpastor@frontier.com.
Woodwind Quartet
The Jewish Congregation of Venice will present the Venice Symphony Orchestra Woodwind Quartet in a musical program followed by dinner at 3 p.m. March 24 at 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice. Price is $30 for members $35 for non-members in advance, $32 for member and $37 for non members at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 941-484-2022 weekdays between 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Yard, bake sale
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will hold its indoor yard sale and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 29-30 in the church fellowship hall, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Besides baked goods, the sale will include home goods, furniture, tools, holiday items, clothing, children’s items, and much more. Proceeds will help support various community charities. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
St. Vincent sale
St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference, Punta Gorda will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon on April 6, at its distribution center, 25200 Airport Road. A variety of items including household goods, furniture, clothing, jewelry, linens, shoes, purses, toys and books will be available. No merchandise may be inspected nor sold before 9 a.m. No pets allowed. Proceeds will help the organization provide much-needed assistance to deserving families and individuals throughout Charlotte County. Rain date is April 13.
Bion Catorum
Bion Catorum will present “Fresh Aires” concert at 3 p.m April 7 at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road. Tickets are available through brownpapertickets.com or by calling 941-206-2071. Adult tickets are $15 and juniors under 15 years of age are $10 when accompanied by an adult. Tickets should also be available at the door, cash only. For more information, visit www.bioncantorum.com.
Golf tourney
Jesus Loves You Ministry will hold its second-annual golf tournament April 13 at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and prizes at 12:45 p.m. Cost is $75 per player. For more information, contact Steven Forgacs at 231-881-6664.
‘Son Rise’ service
Hard Road Ministries invites the public to its Easter “Son Rise” service at 6:45 a.m. April 21 at Bayfront Center, 750 W. Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call Paul at 941-457-5330.
Sacred music
A new spiritual gathering will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
Café Jubilee open
The Café Jubilee is a gathering place for the elderly, homeless, and others looking for fellowship in the community. Complimentary coffee, tea and fresh baked pastries, will be offered Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 9 a.m. to noon next to the Jubilee Center in St. David’s Church Hall, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. For more information, call 941-474-3140.
Weekly dinner
Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda, has a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 941-639-2775 or email clevelandumcpg@gmail.com.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve.
On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com and GulfCoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
For religious briefs, contact Sherrie Dennis at 941-206-1127 or sdennis@sun-herald.com; or write (to her attention): c/o the Charlotte Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. TYPE or PRINT submissions, each of which MUST include the church’s NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE and the name of a contact person. Don’t forget the TIME, DATE and LOCATION of the event. Email is the preferred method for communicating this information. Email photos, in .jpg format, as file attachments. Submissions will be edited for length. Information must be received NO LATER than NOON WEDNESDAY for inclusion in the upcoming Saturday’s column; announcements will run on a space-available basis. If you would like to purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for your event, call 941-206-1000 and ask for Display Advertising.
