SOUTH GULF COVE — Some issues are like the Flying Dutchman ghost ship, doomed to sail ocean waters for eternity. These issues that are forever debated and never seem to reach a satisfactory resolution.
Such is the case with the remote control system that used to open and shut the South Gulf Cove boat lock.
The lock is at 15801 Cattle Dock Point Road, South Gulf Cove, at the SGC Turn Basin of the Butterford Waterway. It allows boats to come and go between the South Gulf Cove canal system and the Myakka River, Charlotte Harbor and points beyond. It is in place due to state regulations, aimed at curtailing the flow of freshwater into the saltier waters of the harbor.
For several years, the lock operated on a remote control system, where regular users could obtain a device — much like a coded garage door opener — that would open and close the lock gates. Captains could keep the devices near their steering consoles and operate the gates while approaching the lock.
Two years ago, Charlotte County officials discontinued use of remote-controls. A pull-chain system was installed, and some boaters say it's more difficult to open and close the gates.
"Those of you with larger boats (15,000 pounds or more), what is the easiest way to hold onto your boat and the pull-chain inside the lock at the same time when the tide is low in the Harbor?" a boater asked recently on a Facebook post. The question spurred a few complaints about the current opening system, with some asking again why the remotes can't be reinstated.
The South Gulf Cove Waterway Benefit Advisory board will discuss the gate's controls, including the possibility of remotes, at its next meeting, set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Tringali Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road (State Road 776), Englewood.
In South Gulf Cove, owners of the 4,764 canal-front properties pay into a waterway taxing unit that maintains the lock and canals. Other property owners who have access to the canal system also pay into the fund.
Boaters had been purchasing remotes, not from Charlotte County, but from SGC Yacht Club for $35.
County staff is preparing several remote control options that will be presented to the advisory board. Some of the options include:
• A WiFi or a Bluetooth smartphone application.
• A remote control and closed-circuit television system to the bridge tender at Tom Adams Bridge.
• Hire a "lock tender" to operate the lock during specific times of the day.
Companion lock
The advisory board has set aside $391,801 for DMK Associates engineering design for a new parallel lock beside the existing one.
According to "Project Status" on Charlotte County's website at www.charlottecountyfl.gov, the design is more than 60% complete.
Permitting for the new lock is expected to take two years.
The existing lock was built and first operational in 1978. In 2005-2006, the county automated the lock.
The lock has been experiencing shutdowns in the past few months primarily due to electric connection issues with Florida Power & Light power lines along Cattle Dock Road.
The county also had to replace some sensors under warranty for the lock itself.
For more information, call community liaison Kimbery Lewis-Tison at 941-575-3613 or email her at Kimberly.Lewis-Tison@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
