SARASOTA — Sarasota County received $13 million to help residents with emergency rental assistance in May.
On Tuesday, Sarasota County Commissioners called the program helpful to residents countywide who experienced job loss or reduction and other impacts of COVID-19 that caused them to fall behind on their rent.
"The trick to its success is that people know about it," said Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert. "It's timely and I just want to make sure people know it's available."
The emergency rental assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury has specific guidelines. However, the county added additional stipulations Tuesday including applicants must be US citizens and not live with their landlord.
Assistance pays for up to 12 months of back rent and utilities, plus an additional three months if needed to ensure housing stability, as long as funds are available. Applicants must be 80% or below the area median income, AMI, and are facing homelessness or housing instability due to inability to pay rent and/or utilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Priority will be given to households that fall under one or both of these situations where the household income is below 50% of AMI or one or more people in the household are unemployed and unemployed for the last 90 days prior to the application. The AMI is listed online at www.scgov.net/rent
Anyone interested in the program can fill out a notification form at scgov.net/rent to receive information via email in the coming weeks about the program. Notification will include all required documents, available resources, and notification when the application portal goes live.
Assistance in Englewood is available at the Englewood CRA office at 941-473-9795. In North Port, residents can call North Port Social Services at 941-429-3701.
For more on the rental assistance, visit www.scgov.net/rent.
