After learning dozens of would-be homeowners and local sub-contractors were allegedly ripped off millions by H.D. Custom Homes, Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte), knew more must be done to fight construction fraud.
Nearly 50 H.D. Custom Homes were left with unfinished homes and liens after HD Custom Homes owners Stephen Dukes and Matt Harden took about $10 million in deposits and services before abruptly closing their Englewood model homes late last year. While Dukes said he’s tried to help some of the homeowners, Harden, who owned the contracting license for the company, sold his home and moved out of the state. The company finance manager also moved. Dukes said he received death threats and is moving as well.
Grant said he’s working with Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, who also owns Truex Preferred Construction in Englewood and Amira Fox, state attorney for the 20th Judicial District Judicial Circuit, on new legislation.
“We want to close loopholes in the law,” Grant said. “Clearly there’s been fraud. It happened to many people in my district.”
Grant said a draft of the new legislation is being prepared and will be introduced in the upcoming legislative session in Tallahassee.
“I hope it will be passed this session,” he said. “I believe Joe Gruters (State Senate, representing District 23 which includes Sarasota County where there are some HD Custom Homes customers left with incomplete homes), will be supportive of the legislation. I don’t know any in the House or Senate who would not want this approved. We want to stop this from happening to hardworking people in Florida.”
Grant said he trust Truex’s expertise when it comes on the construction industry. Grant said he doesn’t want to overregulate and hurt contractors or banks, but changes are needed.
“Bill is the president of statewide Florida Home Builders Association,” Grant said. “I believe he understands how to navigate these loopholes and how to help close them. Amira Fox (20th Judicial District state attorney) is very interested in making positive changes.”
Some of the HD Custom Homes customers are in their 70s and have lost thousands. The attorney general’s office operates the Seniors Vs Crimes program for elderly victims to launch complaints.
Grant said he hadn’t thought of adding a provision to help protect the elderly from construction fraud. However, he’s open to the idea.
“There may be things I didn’t think about,” he said. “I’m open to suggestions before the draft is complete.”
Grant said he’s not very familiar with the state victim’s recovery fund. The fund is designed to help victims of crimes by defunct or bankrupt builders. However, there is a cap of $500,000 per builder no matter how many customers were victimized.
Because there are about 50 HD Custom Homes, some have hired attorneys to help them get some money from the recovery fund.
Sarasota attorney Alan Tannenbaum is working to get the state to increase the fund for HD Custom Homes customers to $1 million to help more of the victims. Tannenbaum, who is experienced in the recovery process, said it will take about a year before his clients and others seeking money from the fund will get a check. Once the $500,000 (or $1 million if approved) is depleted, none of the other HS Custom Homes customers can receive any state recovery money.
Customers including Janet Carrillo, whose home was left 85 percent done, said the process to recover any money possible, attempt to have the owners prosecuted while still trying to finish building her house is extremely stressful. She hopes new legislation will make prosecution and recovery easier for anyone impacted by fraudulent builders.
“I hope changes are made to prevent this from happening to others,” she said. “It’s sad when a Facebook group has to be created by complete strangers who all have one thing in common, a builder who took our money and didn’t finish our home. I work in government so I understand there’s red tape sometimes. However, it’s overwhelming. I’ve been paying two mortgages. I’ve had to keep going to work and holding it all together despite the fact that I should have moved into my house months ago, and it’s still not done yet.”
Grant said he hopes it won’t take long for the legislative changes. “I believe many customers filed complaints with numerous agencies (Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, North Port Police Department, the Attorney General’s Office, FBI, the IRS and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Better Business Bureau, Charlotte County licensing board),” he said. “There’s been some consistent pressure put on people to make changes. I’m ready to do it.”
