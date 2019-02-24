Two local lawmakers have filed bills to close loop holes that let some contractors rip off customers.
Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte) represents Charlotte County and worked with State Attorney Amira Fox, 20th Judicial Circuit along with Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex on a bill to reduce contractor fraud.
The trio heard from dozens of H.D. Custom Homes customers and sub contractors who were left with little or nothing after the Englewood company abruptly closed its doors in November.
Many had unfinished homes they’ve already paid for with liens mounting. Most had to pay again for the same supplies and services. Subcontractors including pool companies, cabinet makers, disposal removal, and concrete workers were never fully paid for their services.
HD Custom Homes owners Stephen Dukes and Matt Harden put their Englewood homes up for sale. Harden surrendered his construction license to the state. Dukes is still a licensed Realtor who can sell homes through a new corporation.
What the legislation does ...Grant’s proposed House Bill 877 and an identical bill SB-1092 filed by Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow), who represents parts of Charlotte County, amends the current state law. It changes criminal penalties for fraud offenses. It revises the maximum amount of a prospective buyer’s deposit for a residential dwelling that must be put in escrow.
It doesn’t allow a prospective customer to waive the right to have the the deposit put in escrow. It requires escrow of certain payments received for the improvement of real property. The provision says a person, firm, corporation, agent, officer or employee who receives any payment on real property more than five percent of the project’s cost must put the payment in an escrow account with a savings and loan association, bank or trust.
The proposal is also aimed at better protecting subcontractors.
According to the proposed language, a Florida Bar licensed attorney “must” give a certified letter detailing the amount and date of any payments made to subcontractors out of the payment received within 30 days after the receipt of payment.
All withdrawals from the account “shall require the signatures of both the building contractor or developer and the buyer or the buyer’s agent,” the new language specifies.
The new language removes the additional month a customer has to wait to file a complaint if the work isn’t started after 90 days.
If the newly proposed law passes, contractors who collect money, but don’t start the work on permits pulled for “any” 90 day period, face a third-degree felony for permits less than $20,000; a second-degree felony for $20,000 to $49,999 and a first-degree felony for receiving $50,000 or more. If the amount of payments misapplied has an aggregate value of less than $1,000, the violator commits a third-degree felony.
Grant and Fox said under the current state statutes it’s difficult to prosecute contractors who do repair, restoration, addition, improvement, or construction work of residential property, with the intent to defraud the owner, fail or refuse to perform any work for any 90-day period.
It’s why they deleted the “intent requirement” for contractor fraud offenses. They said it’s nearly impossible to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” if the contractor at the time of the sale didn’t plan to build a house or a pool when taking deposits or full payments from customers.
Dukes told some of his HD Custom Homes customers he merely “ran out of money” he collected from them to finish their homes. He blamed the rising cost of supplies after Hurricane Irma in September 2017. Customers challenged him saying he took his family on lavish vacations and cruises and threw company parties which were posted on social media. Hardin, Dukes’ business partner, was spotted in Facebook posts while on Key West diving excursions.
The language says the contractor “must give proper notification” via a certified letter that includes the reason for termination of the contract or the failure to perform sent return receipt requested, mailed to the last address on the contracting agreement.
The provisions says a state attorney or the statewide prosecutor, upon the filing of an indictment or information against a contractor, subcontractor, or sub-subcontractor — which charges such person with a violation — shall send a copy of the case to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation “shall promptly open an investigation.”
If probable cause is found, the investigative report is sent back to the state attorney and the property owner. Currently, customers are not informed of investigations.
If the bill is passed, the new laws would take effect July 1.
While none of the provisions are retroactive to protect former HD Custom Homes customers, many are working with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office who moved forward investigating nearly two dozen complaints.
Some customers hired attorneys to get some money back from the state recovery fund. It gives a small portion of money back to customers who have been ripped off by contractors. The statewide fund is built through money collected on every permit.
