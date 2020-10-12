CAPE HAZE — A coordinated effort of first responders saved a man who fell out of his boat and into the Myakka River.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS marine unit responded to a call at 6:50 p.m. Saturday west of the State Road 776 bridges spanning the Myakka River, according to reports released Monday.
"A good Samaritan (boater) picked up two deputies, and they were able to get the man aboard and bring him to the Gulf Cove boat ramp at Norlander Drive and David Boulevard," Fire and EMS spokesman Todd Dunn said.
Rescue 2 ambulance, along with Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies, were at the boat ramp and transported the man to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte for treatment of his "altered mental status" due to his intoxication, reports stated.
The FWC is following up with charges for operating a boat while intoxicated, CCSO reported.
The man apparently fell out of his 15-foot boat. The boat itself was discovered circling out of control and on plane.
County marine units assisted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers in getting the boat under control. It was no easy task. Officers stopped the boat and had it under control around 8:40 p.m. that evening, Dunn said.
