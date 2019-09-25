ENGLEWOOD — Bruce Pomeroy may not be the only one upset with the lack of roadside mowing in Englewood East.
According to Pomeroy, Charlotte County's mowing contractor came through his neighborhood and only mowed narrow strips — five-feet wide or less — along vacant lots.
Englewood East residents in his neighborhood, he said, have taken upon themselves to mow what the mowing crews should have done, but didn't.
If you live in a house on any of the county's roads, you are responsible for cutting the grass in the ditch and alongside the road, even though that is county property. The county, however, contracts mowing companies to cut the roadsides and ditches in front of vacant lots. One reason is to make sure the ditches are kept clear of big bushes and trees, which can destroy a neighborhood's storm drainage system.
Pomeroy says the crews aren't going far enough. They're not cutting the ditches or the county property on the other side of the ditches.
The county is aware of the problems, Public Works operations manager Tara Musselman said Wednesday. On Wednesday, well-used roads like Willmington and Sunnybrook boulevards in Englewood East, do appear to be well mowed.
"We are working with the contractor and trying to come up with solutions," Musselman said.
She also said Charlotte isn't the only county or jurisdiction having issues with mowing and landscaping contractors due to the nature of the work.
A $1-million annual contract with Charlotte calls for its contractor, BrightView, to mow more than 3,700 acres of roadway rights of way throughout the county, seven times a year. The average residential right of way 15 feet wide. Telephone poles are a good way to determine how wide a right of way is, Musselman suggested.
BrightView recently hired an experienced manager to oversee its subcontractors who might not have been clear on how much to cut on residential streets, Musselman said. Also, the rainy summer months swamped many ditches, making them a quagmire for mowers.
Public Works inspectors do follow the mowing crews daily and track the actual acreage that is mowed and can be charged to the county.
The county is bidding out next year's mowing contract and is scheduled to get bids back Oct. 16. The county will then open the bids and negotiate with the lowest qualified bidder.
Public Works also reviews whether purchasing mowers and other equipment, hiring additional personnel and other capital expenses would make it worthwhile to bring the mowing in-house, Musselman suggested.
For information about the mowing schedules or other mowing concerns, visit Public Works mowing page on www.charlottecountyfl.gov or call 941-575-3658.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.