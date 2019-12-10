VENICE — It’s like buying a new car, when you expect one price, then sign the papers and learn the price is entirely different.
That was the feeling expressed by many Manasota Key property owners to Sarasota County commissioners Tuesday who learned late last week of the drastic change in the cost of their individual assessments to pay for the planned beach renourishment project on the Key.
Originally projected anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000, those individual assessments now range from $18,000 to $20,000 per year for seven years.
The change in the funding projections occurred when 23 property owners in the middle portion of the project area expressed opposition in late October at a meeting conducted in Venice by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to establish erosion control lines.
With those property owners refusing to sign the state paperwork, county commissioners had no choice but to split their portion of the joint project with Charlotte County in two. Originally planned to run from the Charlotte County line to six properties north of Blind Pass Park, the north portion includes the park and those six properties, while the south portion runs from the county line to one property north of 6310 Manasota Key Road.
Each portion of the project, however, faces different issues when it comes to determining the amount of reimbursement from individual property owners.
While the county plans to borrow from the state’s commercial paper program to finance the estimated $10 million project, repayment varies between the two portions which in return affects the individual assessment.
Charlotte County has applied for state beach grant funds which would cover 35 percent of the county’s cost. The north portion because of the park would be eligible for tourist development tax funding covering an additional 45 percent of project costs. That leaves property owners responsible for the final 20 percent.
But the kicker for these property owners, making their individual assessments higher than expected, is the county not paying any share for the renourishment along the park and Hermitage property, which the county owns.
Charles Miller, one of those six homeowners, told commissioners it was unrealistic for them to bear the entire cost of the project without the county paying for its “fair share.”
On the south end, where state beach funds can be used as well, this portion is not eligible for tourist development tax funding, explained Rachel Herman, a manager in the county’s Environmental Services Department, due to the lack of public access.
Don Dennison, who owns a home at the northernmost portion of Charlotte’s project and the adjoining property just over the county line, questioned that logic.
“How is there public access to our house in Charlotte County and no access to the adjoining lot in Sarasota County?” Dennison asked. “There is no logic to that argument.”
Commission Charles Hines wondered the same thing and asked that staff come back with more research into the issue.
While Tuesday’s discussion did not require a decision on the individual assessments, commissioners did unanimously vote to keep the project moving forward while asking staff to continue working on the assessments issue as they were sympathetic to the complaints of residents.
