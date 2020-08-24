ENGLEWOOD — Neither COVID-19 nor kitchen construction can stop Englewood Meals on Wheels from delivering food to homebound residents.
For years, Englewood Meals on Wheels has operated out of 400 Loma Linda Road, serving 150 to 170 meals a day. However, the time came to replace the cooler and freezer, both essential to smooth operations.
Then the longtime nonprofit encountered another obstacle.
"Construction issues occurred, which caused us to close our facility for six to eight weeks," said Kathy Macklin, first assistant director at Meals on Wheels. "We were determined to continue to provide our clients with meals.
"As usual, the community has stepped up to help us."
In early August, four local restaurants prepared daily meals for clients.
"We are so thankful to Farlow’s on the Water, Texas Best Barbecue, Cape Haze Convenience Store and Super Day Express Food Stores," she said. "Then we received more meals from Wink’s Old Town Grill stepped up to provide our meals for the entire week. They were closed one day and still gave us enough meals to feed our clients."
Volunteers searched for a temporary location.
They found one that's big with everything they need to keep cooking.
"We knew it was a request for a building with a kitchen that could accommodate our needs," she said. "Englewood United Methodist Church has welcomed us with open arms. We can not express how very grateful we are to EUMC.
"During a pandemic, this is a sacrifice and we appreciate it so very much," she said. "EUMC has given us such a gift from the heart. Our kitchen volunteers used the warming ovens at EUMC and sent out hot meals on Aug. 18.
"We are cooking our own meals now and we're excited. We never had to close. All this is thanks to all the restaurants who helped us as we transitioned to our temporary location."
Due to COVID-19, volunteers have less contact with residents. Therefore, they need extra plastic grocery bags for safe food handling. Volunteers bag the styrofoam food boxes to help keep everything in place. Drivers mostly transport them in coolers.
"We go through about 160 grocery bags a day," said Terri Lawson, driver and volunteer coordinator. "It's our biggest need in the kitchen."
To have meals served or to volunteer or donate, call 941-474-4445. Leave a message.
