COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
Englewood Meals on Wheels got some help this week from Wink’s Old Town Grill in Englewood. The popular restaurant, at 451 S. Indiana Ave., donated chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy and green bean meals one day and on other days, they gave goulash, shepherd’s pie, pancakes and sausages, and vegetable beef barley made with some of their famous prime rib to those who can’t drive and are shut in their homes.
Other good news for them is Englewood Community Hospital called Meals volunteers, saying they had extra sandwich-sized paper bags.
They were also recently helped by Super Day Express Food Stores, which donated salad, pasta, rolls and cookies.
Celebrating an angel’s birthday
On Aug. 10, a group of friends gathered for a surprise birthday car parade for BackPack Angel Pat Petersmark. She’s a North Port resident with a show on WKDW radio in Warm Mineral Springs Plaza called “Chat with Pat.”
Due to COVID-19, friends couldn’t gather, but they could go by Pat’s house and beep, wave and wish her well. And that’s just what they did.
Petersmark uses every opportunity to talk about the BackPack Angels which helps homeless and at-risk students each month with a bag of toiletries. The group saw its numbers increase into the hundreds each month.
Need food?
Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove, started a love pantry of nonperishable foods, books and other home essentials.
“It is for anyone who needs food in these hard times,” said church volunteer Linda Kraigenow. “We know that there are individuals that need help and may not know how to get help or are embarrassed that they find themselves without food. We are trying to help those individuals without questions.”
The pantry is at the left of the main entrance, under cover and unlocked. Anyone who is in need may take food from the panty on their own.
There’s a “wish list” in the cabinet of needed items such as baby food, diapers and pet food. Pantry volunteers try to fulfill the need.
“They are asked to leave their first name so that we can bag those items for that person and leave it in the pantry. Items will be restocked according to need weekly,” Kraigenow said.
Gift cards up for grabs
On Saturday, Aug. 22, the Kiwanis Club of North Port is collecting 2020 Census data on local families in the parking lot of North Port Walmart, 17000 Tamiami Trail, and TJ Maxx, 18059 Tamiami Trail, in North Port. Anyone who completes the form will receive a $20 gift card to either store while supplies last. The Census takes three minutes to do and is ending soon.
The club is also soliciting packages of socks and underwear for school-age children to donate to elementary schools. Volunteers will be at Walmart from 9 a.m. to noon and TJ Maxx from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Grant helps college students
Suncoast Credit Union recently donated $25,000 to the SCF Foundation Coronavirus Student Emergency Fund which helps students struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Foundation’s COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund will help the neediest of the region’s students and pay for tuition and fees, books, transportation or car repairs, utility bills, emergency medical expenses and childcare.
“While we are focused on supporting our members financially, we feel a moral obligation to support other basic needs during this very challenging time,” said Suncoast Credit Union President and CEO Kevin Johnson. “We admire and are inspired by other charitable organizations who are providing relief through private donations like ours.”
The Foundation also used the grant to create a 5-to-1 matching giving campaign for Giving Tuesday, May 5, and raised more than $20,000 from 46 donors. Suncoast Credit Union, a long-time supporter of the SCF Foundation Annual Scholarship Luncheon, designated $5,000 to unrestricted needs and $20,000 to educational needs, such as tuition.
“Our students have been greatly impacted by the coronavirus,” said Cassandra P. Holmes, executive director of the SCF Foundation. “With the help of this emergency fund and the CARES Act, our students will be able to continue their education.”
Forbes recently named Suncoast Credit Union a Top 10 Credit Union in Florida, and the highest-ranked credit union in Southwest Florida.
