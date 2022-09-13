Jonathan Varner

Jonathan Varner, of Wampler Varner Insurance, pours a drink at SandBar Tiki & Grille in Englewood while being filmed for a Tik Tok video to promote his “chamber celebrity” menu for the “Let’s Eat, Englewood” promotion starting this week.

ENGLEWOOD — Jonathan Varner proved he shouldn’t quit his day job after tripping with a tray of four drinks at the SandBar Tiki & Grille in Englewood.

Varner isn’t really working two jobs. Instead, the Englewood insurance professional made a funny Tik Tok video promoting his Let’s Eat, Englewood at the Sandbar Tiki & Grille on Manasota Key.


