Jonathan Varner, of Wampler Varner Insurance, pours a drink at SandBar Tiki & Grille in Englewood while being filmed for a Tik Tok video to promote his “chamber celebrity” menu for the “Let’s Eat, Englewood” promotion starting this week.
ENGLEWOOD — Jonathan Varner proved he shouldn’t quit his day job after tripping with a tray of four drinks at the SandBar Tiki & Grille in Englewood.
Varner isn’t really working two jobs. Instead, the Englewood insurance professional made a funny Tik Tok video promoting his Let’s Eat, Englewood at the Sandbar Tiki & Grille on Manasota Key.
Let’s Eat, Englewood is a promotion by the Englewood Chamber of Commerce that helps promote local restaurants during their slowest time of the the year. Participating restaurants come up with fixed-price three-course dinners and a two-course lunches they will serve through Sept. 29. The promotion is to help servers, busers, other restaurant staff and owners during the less busy time before the season begins.
Some chamber board members and others in the community like to help with their own suggestions for menu items, which they promote with social media posts and short videos.
Varner’s “Dirty Bird” sandwich at the Sandbar is smoked turkey with cheddar cheese, cornbread stuffing and cinnamon apples, with house berry aioli, piled between slices of Texas toast with a pile of tiki fries on the side.
Of course it’s a competition to see who can sell the most menu items among the “chamber celebrities.”
Varner’s friend and fellow board member Realtor Brian Faro, is weighing in with a sandwich of his own.
Last year, Faro designed a burger. This year he’s crafted “The Sequel Burger.” In a Tik Tok video, Faro buttons up a chef jacket while standing in the kitchen at Lock ‘N Key Restaurant. He said the burger comes with a choice of an appetizer or dessert.
“I would go for the dessert,” he says, adding the burger “pretty much has everything you need in life except for vegetables. We are going to leave them down there, they are not going on this plate.”
The burger has cheese, sriracha sauce, bacon, onion straws and grilled shrimp — paired with some fries with a little Parmesan cheese on the top.
Doug Izzo, Englewood Chamber executive director, and Kim Parks, chamber membership coordinator, also have Let’s Eat, Englewood menu specialties. “The Izzo” is two Italian strombolis with two salads, freshly made at the Cape Haze Convenience Store. Parks’ creation is “Englewood’s Sweetheart Kim’s A Catch Dish” at Landy’s.
“This is really a friendly competition to see who can sell the most celebrity dishes,” Parks said. “The losers will have to wash the winner’s car or something fun like that.”
Laurie Farlow, co-owner of Farlow’s on the Water, said the restaurant saw an increase of 30% in sales during the Let’s Eat, Englewood campaign in 2021.
Participating restaurants and their chamber celebrities include: Artur’s Restaurant, Cape Haze Convenience; Cape Haze Tavern; Cool Pickle in Paradise, Ephesus Mediterranean Grill, Farlow’s on the Water; Isabella’s Bistro, Ken and Barb’s Grove City Kitchen; Landy’s Restaurant; La Stanza Ristorante, Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass; Lock ‘n Key, Magnolias on the Bay; Mango Bistro; Nicola’s Italian Kitchen, Obee’s Sub Shop, Ricaltini’s Bar & Grill, Sandbar Tiki & Grille, Texas Best Barbecue, The End Zone; Sports Grille; and The Waverly Restaurant.
In addition to these, the Arctic Alligator Creamery & Bakery will have special Let’s Eat deals. Chamber board member Erin Halstead recommends the Erin Halstead “Mint Chocolate Chip Brownie Sundae.”
