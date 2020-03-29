Daniel Killmer didn't want food to spoil. He wanted to help the community.
So the Bob Evans manager in Murdock asked his boss if he could give it away.
"I know people are hurting right now," Killmer said. "I'm a single dad of two, and I know people are out of work right now. I wanted to help in any way I could."
With indoor dining temporarily closed, restaurants can only offer curbside pickup or delivery. Killmer, who said he has enough food to fill orders, recently received an automatic delivery at the restaurant.
"I knew we wouldn't be able to use it all, so I wanted it to go to a good cause," he said. "I'm glad we were able to help."
At a time when donations are down, Meals on Wheels in Englewood learned there were dozens of eggs, fruit, tomatoes, potatoes and other food available. They gladly went to the restaurant last week to pick up the food.
Because of the donation, homebound residents are receiving fresh grapes and quiche. Meals on Wheels planners are working on new items to give to the clients this week.
Killmer also donated to North Port Meals on Wheels and New Hope Church in North Port and several struggling families.
"We can't thank them enough," said Steve Leclerc, executive director at Hope for North Port at New Hope Church. "Every little bit helps because we have been swamped. We give free food on Mondays and Fridays, and we've doubled the amount of people in just two weeks. We've had to do a fundraiser to help with the delivery fees we are charged by All Faiths Food Bank to give away the food for free. So this donation helped us because we didn't have to pay to have it delivered."
Hearing New Hope Church is struggling to feed the need, North Port Beef 'O'Brady's donated food to the outreach last week.
"We love our customers and miss them," said Allison Downey, manager of the North Port Beef 'O' Brady's. "We also want to be a community contributor. When we heard New Hope was down on donations, we gave food to help those in need."
Howards Restaurant in Englewood anticipated a large St. Patrick's Day crowd. However, that day, the governor shut down all bars. Soon all indoor dining was also prohibited. Howards didn't want food to go to waste. They reached out to Englewood Meals on Wheels and donated food.
Through donations, Meals on Wheels was able to deliver toilet paper and other creative meals for home-bound residents.
To help Meals on Wheels in Englewood, call 941-474-4445.
To help Meals on Wheels in North Port, call 941-474-8802.
To donate or volunteer at New Hope Church, call 941-735-4410.
